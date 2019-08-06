Result! More than £1,100 raised for Wisbech woman, aged 21, who was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer during trek from France to Spain

Just over £1,100 has been raised for a young woman from the Fens who was diagnosed with stage three cancer during a 500-mile European trek.

Anna Norris boarded a flight to St.Jean Pied De Port in France in March this year and planned to hike all the way to Santiago de Compostela in Spain.

Just seven days into the trip Anna was called back to the UK by doctors after they received results from a test she had done on a lump ahead of her flight out.

The 21-year-old was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. It's a rare form of cancer which forms in the lymphatic system, a network of vessels and glands throughout the body.

Anna's best pal, Jess Ogden, didn't think it was fair that her trip was cut short and has decided to fundraise so that she can start the hike again when she has recovered.

Jess said: "Anna is the most amazing girl I know. Cancer affects so many people but it always affects the best people!

"I would like to raise some money so Anna can put it towards her goals that I know she will achieve once she is better!"

A total of £1,103 has been raised of the £2,000 target so far, with donations pouring in from family, friends and people wishing to remain anonymous.

Jess has been updating the Just Giving page for people wishing to check up on Anna's progress - including photographs and messages from Anna herself.

Jess added: "I set up the crowd funding page so that Anna can return to the Camino Francés when she has recovered.

"It costs a lot of money and obviously Anna cannot work at the moment. This will give Anna motivation to get through her treatment!"

Treatment is going well for Anna as she receives regular chemo therapy and is closely monitored by hospital staff and her family and friends.

In May, Anna was told that her hair loss was guaranteed so she braved the shave and donated her 57cm locks to children's cancer charity The Little Princess Trust.

Jess said: "Anna's hair loss was guaranteed so she has made the decision to donate her hair while it's long thick and healthy rather than wait for it to start thinning and then balding.

"Anna's hair will be donated to The Little Princess Trust to help make a wig for someone going through a similar experience to herself.

"Its charities like these that make youngsters cancer journey's that bit better."

Anna said: "I was originally told I'd be treated with ABVD, which is four chemo drugs, and I'd have it one day every two weeks.

"However, my cancer turned out to be advanced so I was given the choice to have something more intense- which I did.

"I spent three days in hospital as an inpatient. Day one took approximately six hours and day two and three was four hours.

"My blood is checked every morning before receiving any chemo to check it is safe for me to be having it.

"It's between day seven and 14 that my immune system is at its absolute lowest and I tend to feel the roughest."

Anna is now at home and still receiving the regular treatment, she has also developed a love for baking and according the friends she is a good one.

Anna added: "I have to have the best parents in the world, when they're not by my side they're either at work earning money for us or at home doing stuff like this for me.

"Many of you already know, but going back and finishing the Camino has been my goal from the very start.

"I sadly spent a lot of my money saved for the walk trying to get home in a rush - made worse by me getting a hefty €240 taxi bill amongst other costs!

"Getting my strength and stamina up once treatment is over and done will be a must with the walk and reassures me I won't remain a couch potato forever.

"Any and all donations are appreciated. Even a couple of pounds will get me a drink along the way!"

A recent PET scan revealed the chemo therapy was working and the cancerous areas in Anna's body had reduced in size.

Jess said: "We're pleased to say the chemo is doing its thing. The cancerous areas have reduced massively in size and activity so everything's heading in the right direction.

"It does however look as though she is still going to have to have the maximum amount of six cycles, but getting rid of it all is the main thing."

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/anna-norris