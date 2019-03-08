Village group taken on memorable tour of renowned novelist's Manor house

Members of the Rainbow Patchwork and Quilters Group near Wisbech were treated to a memorable outing this week.

As part of a visit to The Manor at Hemingford Grey, members were taken for a tour by Diana Boston, daughter-in-law to renowned novelist Lucy Boston, to learn about the house's history.

The house, now known as the house of Green Knowe, was made famous by the novelist after using the venue as the setting for her series of children's books, as well as making a range of patchworks.

Members were able to view the patchwork quilts made by Boston, witnessing the colours and patterned materials within her work.

A musical interlude also took place on a vintage 1930's EMG gramophone at the house, which was bought by Lucy Boston in 1939.

The Rainbow Patchwork and Quilters Group meet on the second Saturday of each month at Walpole St Peter Village Hall.

For more information on the group, call Bridget on 01945 587723.

