A little wet, a little bedraggled but the show must go on - and here's the wonderful people of March for ensuring it did for their summer festival parade

PUBLISHED: 16:01 08 June 2019

Later it turned out nice - but by then the parade had been subjected to some float cancellations as the heavens opened for March Summer Festival. But spirits remained high and a good sized crowd lined the streets of the Fenland town to see the parade. Picture; IAN CARTER

Garry Samuels

A wet, bedraggled but still beaming mayor was among those heading the parade through March today as the weather took its toll on the traditional parade.

Some of the floats and some of the dance groups had cried off but for the resilient children who took part - in their hundreds - it was a day to remember. Vintage vehicles headed the parade and once they had circuited the town it was time for Mayor Rob Skoulding - accompanied by his family - to show true Brit determination.

The show must go on - and indeed it did.

By mid afternoon the sun was shining and the town set for an evening party in the park.

More photos to come.

Please send us your photos of the day via our Facebook page or by email to john.elworthy@archant.co.uk and we'll share them with our readers.

