A little wet, a little bedraggled but the show must go on - and here's the wonderful people of March for ensuring it did for their summer festival parade
PUBLISHED: 16:01 08 June 2019
A wet, bedraggled but still beaming mayor was among those heading the parade through March today as the weather took its toll on the traditional parade.
Some of the floats and some of the dance groups had cried off but for the resilient children who took part - in their hundreds - it was a day to remember. Vintage vehicles headed the parade and once they had circuited the town it was time for Mayor Rob Skoulding - accompanied by his family - to show true Brit determination.
The show must go on - and indeed it did.
By mid afternoon the sun was shining and the town set for an evening party in the park.
