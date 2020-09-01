Advanced search

Wisbech air cadets officer fundraises for RAF Benevolent Fund

PUBLISHED: 18:02 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:02 01 September 2020

Anne Rose, from Wisbech, cycled from Downham Market to Sandringham for the RAF Benevolent Fund. In the main image, she's pictured with her borhter DAvid Rose and his wife Sadie. Pictures: RAF Benevolent Fund

An RAF veteran from Wisbech took part in a 46-mile cycle ride to raise funds for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Anne Rose cycled from Downham Market to Sandringham with her brother David Rose and his wife Sadie in aid of the charity which has previously supported him.

David is based at RAF Honington, near Bury St Edmunds, where he represents the fund.

He spent 31 years in the RAF as an engineer before being medically discharged in 2018.

Anne, who also served in the Royal Air Force as an avionics technician between 1990 and 2003, said: “Being ex-RAF myself, I thought it was important to raise money for the fund.

“The charity provided so much support to my brother, and a friend of mine from recruit and trade training was supported through the Fund’s Housing Trust when her husband died of cancer.”

Anne left the RAF to become a maths teacher. She is now an adult volunteer with the RAF Air Cadets and is Officer Commanding 272 (Wisbech) Squadron Air Training Corps.

