‘Dream come true’: Fenland-born radio DJ gets presenting gig at BBC Radio 1

Emily Pilbeam who is originally from Wisbech will present the BBC Introducing show on BBC Radio 1 on December 27 and January 3. Picture: Twitter/@empilbeam Archant

A young radio DJ originally from the Fens is “unbelievably excited” after landing two presenting slots at BBC Radio 1 after Christmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emily Pilbeam, who grew up in Wisbech, will present the national BBC Introducing show on December 17 and January 3 from 11pm to 1am.

The 23-year-old left the town when she was 18 to pursue her career in West Yorkshire where she normally presents on BBC Radio Leeds.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “I’ve listened to Radio 1 religiously since a very young age so to actually be presenting on the station feels completely mental - in the best possible way.”

Emily volunteered for a local hospital radio station before she left for Yorkshire and began on Radio Leeds’ BBC Introducing show.

She added: “Catch me on Radio 1 playing some bangers; I am so unbelievably excited, an utter dream come true.”

Emily usually also puts on gigs at local venue Oporto and DJs at Belgrave Music Hall. “But nowadays, my time outside of work is spent in the bath,” she added.

You can listen to the show live or via the BBC Sounds app.