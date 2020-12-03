Advanced search

‘Dream come true’: Fenland-born radio DJ gets presenting gig at BBC Radio 1

PUBLISHED: 16:12 03 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 03 December 2020

Emily Pilbeam who is originally from Wisbech will present the BBC Introducing show on BBC Radio 1 on December 27 and January 3. Picture: Twitter/@empilbeam

Emily Pilbeam who is originally from Wisbech will present the BBC Introducing show on BBC Radio 1 on December 27 and January 3. Picture: Twitter/@empilbeam

Archant

A young radio DJ originally from the Fens is “unbelievably excited” after landing two presenting slots at BBC Radio 1 after Christmas.

Emily Pilbeam, who grew up in Wisbech, will present the national BBC Introducing show on December 17 and January 3 from 11pm to 1am.

The 23-year-old left the town when she was 18 to pursue her career in West Yorkshire where she normally presents on BBC Radio Leeds.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “I’ve listened to Radio 1 religiously since a very young age so to actually be presenting on the station feels completely mental - in the best possible way.”

Emily volunteered for a local hospital radio station before she left for Yorkshire and began on Radio Leeds’ BBC Introducing show.

She added: “Catch me on Radio 1 playing some bangers; I am so unbelievably excited, an utter dream come true.”

Emily usually also puts on gigs at local venue Oporto and DJs at Belgrave Music Hall. “But nowadays, my time outside of work is spent in the bath,” she added.

You can listen to the show live or via the BBC Sounds app.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Man, 51, found dead in police cells after being arrested in Wisbech

Police Investigation Centre at Saddlebow, King's Lynn, where a man, 51, from Wisbech, has been found dead after his arrest the night before. An independent investigation has begun. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Dream come true’: Fenland-born radio DJ gets presenting gig at BBC Radio 1

Emily Pilbeam who is originally from Wisbech will present the BBC Introducing show on BBC Radio 1 on December 27 and January 3. Picture: Twitter/@empilbeam

River rescue and life-saving actions commended at chief constable’s awards ceremony

Cambridgeshire Police's Chief Constable?s Commendations and Long Service Ceremony took place yesterday (December 2) with awards going to those who had gone above and beyond. Acting Sergeant Jamie Cooper and PC Lee Sustins were commended for saving the life of a man suffering a severe mental health crisis at his home in Wisbech back in June. Picture: POLICE

Three arrested and man injured after violent disorder in Wisbech

Police and armed response officers were called to a violent disorder on Chapel Road, Wisbech where three men were arrested. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Had he listened to Maggie he’d have known ‘the lorry is not for turning’

This is what happened when a lorry driver attempted a U-turn on the A141 through the Fens. Picture; CAMBS TIMES (careful) READER