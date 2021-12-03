Rachael takes bronze at national hairdressing competition
- Credit: College of West Anglia
A former College of West Anglia (CWA) hairdressing student has won a bronze medal after competing at a national competition.
Rachael Penny, who attended CWA’s Wisbech campus, came third in the WorldSkills UK finals at the L’Oreal Academy in London.
Over the course of two days, she completed five different tests to win her award including reserve balayage, a bridal look, as well as a 60s style replica of a photo provided.
Rachael was joined by other students and staff during a watch party when her award was announced.
“This competition has been an extensive process, with hundreds of entrants nationwide and three stages to pass prior to the finals," she said.
“These included photographic entries of my work, as well as a live zoom national qualifier where we completed a cut and colour in a given time.
“It’s been a fantastic experience and to gain a medal is the icing on the cake!”
Most Read
- 1 Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after B1098 crash
- 2 Woman in court over town pub burglary
- 3 Multiple emergency services at scene after B1098 crash
- 4 Four charged with modern slavery crimes on one woman
- 5 'Wide range of people' will benefit from village homes, say developers
- 6 Princess Eugenie on mission to stop modern slavery
- 7 Cambridgeshire individual diagnosed with Covid-19 Omicron variant
- 8 Toy appeal will bring 'a smile to faces'
- 9 Trainspotters catch Duchess of Sutherland whistling through Fens
- 10 Family pleased with 'huge reaction' thanks to charity Christmas lights