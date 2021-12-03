News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Rachael takes bronze at national hairdressing competition



Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:55 PM December 3, 2021
Updated: 2:56 PM December 3, 2021
Rachael Penny (L) won bronze in the WorldSkills UK finals at the L'Oreal Academy in London.

Rachael Penny (L) won bronze in the WorldSkills UK finals at the L'Oreal Academy in London. She's pictured with College of West Anglia principal, David Pomfret. - Credit: College of West Anglia

A former College of West Anglia (CWA) hairdressing student has won a bronze medal after competing at a national competition. 

Rachael Penny, who attended CWA’s Wisbech campus, came third in the WorldSkills UK finals at the L’Oreal Academy in London. 

Over the course of two days, she completed five different tests to win her award including reserve balayage, a bridal look, as well as a 60s style replica of a photo provided. 

Rachael was joined by other students and staff during a watch party when her award was announced.

Rachael (pictured middle) was joined by other students and staff during a watch party when her bronze award was announced.

Rachael (pictured middle) was joined by other students and staff during a watch party when her bronze award was announced. - Credit: College of West Anglia

“This competition has been an extensive process, with hundreds of entrants nationwide and three stages to pass prior to the finals," she said.

“These included photographic entries of my work, as well as a live zoom national qualifier where we completed a cut and colour in a given time. 

“It’s been a fantastic experience and to gain a medal is the icing on the cake!” 

Rachael Penny (middle) with CWA Creative Media students

Rachael Penny (middle) with CWA creative media students (L-R) Jack Godfrey-Long, Jodie Blaaser, Marianne Hewitt and Luke Barnes who were one of five teams to compete in the WorldSkills UK finals - Credit: College of West Anglia


Wisbech News




