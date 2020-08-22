Advanced search

Staff to go and volunteers told they’re no longer needed as National Trust ‘mothball’ historic Peckover House, Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 16:13 22 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 22 August 2020

Peckover House Wisbech is closed to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now there are question marks over its future as the National Trust 'mothball' it and staff are laid off and voluteers are told you are no longer needed. Picture; NATIONAL TRUST

Peckover House Wisbech is closed to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now there are question marks over its future as the National Trust 'mothball' it and staff are laid off and voluteers are told you are no longer needed. Picture; NATIONAL TRUST

Archant

Historic Peckover House, Wisbech, is one of those to be ‘mothballed’ as part of cost-cutting measures by the National Trust in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A handful of paid staff at the Georgian house on North Brink have been laid off and volunteers – I am told there are over 100 of them – have been advised of the news by email.

Ironically the National Trust has been celebrating its 125th birthday this year to commemorate its founding by three enthusiasts that included Wisbech social reformer Octavia Hill.

Peckover House has been part of the National Trust since 1944 after it was given to the charity by one of the last members of the Peckover family. It had previously been known as Bank House and both the property and 20 acres of grounds were handed over to the National Trust.

Although no one from the National Trust was available today to comment on the ‘mothballing’ of the Peckover, the news will not surprise many of its six million members who have seen the pandemic temporarily close hundreds of historic homes and castles.

National Trust director Hilary McGrady told the BBC: “We have been hit extraordinary badly by Covid-19, think we’re already on record of saying we will lose £200million this year and we are absolutely expecting to be trading well below our normal standards for at least another one if not two years.

“I am hugely, hugely sad that we are having to propose losing any staff. I value every one of them.”

On TripAdvisor, Helena Washington contributed to the most recent review of her visit to Peckover just before lockdown in March.

“A superb example of a National Trust statetly home set in the impressive row of Georgian houses.

“This is situated in the centre of historic Wisbech, which is very reminiscent of the City of Bath which is in Somerset as it has a semi-circle of real Georgian houses in the town which are absolutely beautiful.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Horrific’ assault on elderly couple saw man ‘use light bar like a sword’ to repeatedly hit woman before attacking her husband with a walking frame

Mark Hanson was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of assault by beating.

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Shaman Darani, 25, of Station Road in March, has been charged after a police officer was bitten and another assaulted when he was arrested in Redmoor Lane, Elm, at about 11.15pm following a single-vehicle collision. Picture: POLICE

Plans for £200,000 upgrade to Wisbech Market Place goes to public consultation

Cllr Sam Hoy and Cllr David Oliver shared their views on the updated plans to develop Wisbech Market Place, which will go to a public consultation. Picture: HARRY RUTTER/KALLUM RYAN-MUELLER/WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Recycling and DIY community organisation moves into mothballed supermarket

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works

Shocking footage of laughing drivers crashing into each other on Cambs roads handed to police

Shocking video clips were shared on’ Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on the A10. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don’t Care

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Horrific’ assault on elderly couple saw man ‘use light bar like a sword’ to repeatedly hit woman before attacking her husband with a walking frame

Mark Hanson was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of assault by beating.

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Shaman Darani, 25, of Station Road in March, has been charged after a police officer was bitten and another assaulted when he was arrested in Redmoor Lane, Elm, at about 11.15pm following a single-vehicle collision. Picture: POLICE

Plans for £200,000 upgrade to Wisbech Market Place goes to public consultation

Cllr Sam Hoy and Cllr David Oliver shared their views on the updated plans to develop Wisbech Market Place, which will go to a public consultation. Picture: HARRY RUTTER/KALLUM RYAN-MUELLER/WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Recycling and DIY community organisation moves into mothballed supermarket

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works

Shocking footage of laughing drivers crashing into each other on Cambs roads handed to police

Shocking video clips were shared on’ Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on the A10. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don’t Care

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘Horrific’ assault on elderly couple saw man ‘use light bar like a sword’ to repeatedly hit woman before attacking her husband with a walking frame

Mark Hanson was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of assault by beating.

Staff to go and volunteers told they’re no longer needed as National Trust ‘mothball’ historic Peckover House, Wisbech

Peckover House Wisbech is closed to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now there are question marks over its future as the National Trust 'mothball' it and staff are laid off and voluteers are told you are no longer needed. Picture; NATIONAL TRUST

Plans for £200,000 upgrade to Wisbech Market Place goes to public consultation

Cllr Sam Hoy and Cllr David Oliver shared their views on the updated plans to develop Wisbech Market Place, which will go to a public consultation. Picture: HARRY RUTTER/KALLUM RYAN-MUELLER/WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Shocking footage of laughing drivers crashing into each other on Cambs roads handed to police

Shocking video clips were shared on’ Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on the A10. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don’t Care

Dog whose leg was ‘entirely rotten and barely attached to her body’ is learning to walk again

Determined dog Maggie, who could just about stand because her leg was �entirely rotten and barely attached to her body�, is learning to walk again thanks to the care of RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre. Picture: RSPCA BLOCK FEN