Staff to go and volunteers told they’re no longer needed as National Trust ‘mothball’ historic Peckover House, Wisbech

Peckover House Wisbech is closed to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now there are question marks over its future as the National Trust 'mothball' it and staff are laid off and voluteers are told you are no longer needed. Picture; NATIONAL TRUST Archant

Historic Peckover House, Wisbech, is one of those to be ‘mothballed’ as part of cost-cutting measures by the National Trust in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A handful of paid staff at the Georgian house on North Brink have been laid off and volunteers – I am told there are over 100 of them – have been advised of the news by email.

Ironically the National Trust has been celebrating its 125th birthday this year to commemorate its founding by three enthusiasts that included Wisbech social reformer Octavia Hill.

Peckover House has been part of the National Trust since 1944 after it was given to the charity by one of the last members of the Peckover family. It had previously been known as Bank House and both the property and 20 acres of grounds were handed over to the National Trust.

Although no one from the National Trust was available today to comment on the ‘mothballing’ of the Peckover, the news will not surprise many of its six million members who have seen the pandemic temporarily close hundreds of historic homes and castles.

National Trust director Hilary McGrady told the BBC: “We have been hit extraordinary badly by Covid-19, think we’re already on record of saying we will lose £200million this year and we are absolutely expecting to be trading well below our normal standards for at least another one if not two years.

“I am hugely, hugely sad that we are having to propose losing any staff. I value every one of them.”

