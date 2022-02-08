Gallery

A poplar tree was planted in Wisbech on February 6 as part of the Queen's green canopy initiative. - Credit: Kim Taylor

A tree has been planted in Wisbech park as part of the Queen’s green canopy initiative.

The poplar tree was planted by street pride in conjunction with friends of Wisbech park on Sunday February 6.

The Queen’s green canopy is a UK-wide sustainable tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

It invites people from across the United Kingdom to ‘plant a tree for the Jubilee’.

“The poplar tree was chosen because of its historic links to the area,” said a spokesperson for friends of Wisbech park.

“They were planted in rows along boundaries of the orchards to act as a wind break and they stopped the apples being blown from the branches when strong winds blew over the Fens.”

They added: “In spite of the cold and blustery weather on the day, a hardy group came out to plant the tree.

“They really got into the spirit of the occasion.”

