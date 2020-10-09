MBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours for Wisbech-born, three-times Commonwealth Games lawn bowls gold medalist Ellen Falkner
PUBLISHED: 23:24 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 23:24 09 October 2020
Archant
Wisbech-born and three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Ellen Falkner has been awarded the MBE for services to the sport of lawn bowls in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.
She also claimed a bronze medal at the games in 2018, and was recently named in the England performance squad for Birmingham 2022.
In addition to her Commonwealth successes she has amassed six world titles and six British Isles championship titles together with a total of 14 national titles, representing her home county of Cambridgeshire, and 33 county titles.
She has also been a member of the City of Ely and Littleport Bowls Club.
Ellen regularly volunteers her time to help others succeed. travelling the country providing coaching to many county teams and individuals.
She often shares her technical knowledge through feature writing, television commentary and national coaching workshops, in addition to attending club and school presentations to raise the profile of the sport.
Ellen said: “I’m thrilled and delighted; it’s a huge honour and completely unexpected. I am both thankful and grateful for the important part that bowls has played in my life, the opportunities it has given me to test myself at the highest level, travel the world and make friends for life.
“I treasure the friendships, special moments and precious memories made, of which I hope there will be many more. This is a wonderful moment for myself and family who have unconditionally loved and supported me throughout.”
Ellen made her junior international debut for England in 1997 before joining the senior squad in 2002 and has been ever-present since that date.
Jon Cockcroft, Bowls England chief executive, said: “We are delighted that Ellen’s services to the sport have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.
“Her performances in an England shirt have been phenomenal, but her contribution to the sport extends far beyond her own achievements.
“She volunteers her time to help other players and working to raise the profile of the sport.
“Ellen should be incredibly proud of her contribution to our sport and the inspiration she has, and continues to be, for so many in the lawn bowls community.”
Ellen Falkner MBE – Roll of Honour
International Record
Commonwealth Games
Gold: Pairs (2010), Triples (2014), Fours (2002)
Bronze: Triples (2018)
World Championships
Gold: Fours (2004), Team (2004)
Silver: Singles (2008), Pairs (2008), Fours (2016)
You may also want to watch:
Bronze: Pairs (2016)
Atlantic Championships
Gold: Triples (2005), Fours (2005 and 2011), Team (2011 and 2015)
Silver: Pairs (2009), Triples (2011 and 2015)
Bronze: Singles (2009), Fours (2015)
8 Nations
Gold: Triples (2013), Team (2013)
British Isles Championships
Singles: 2012
Pairs: 2009, 2013, 2018
Triples: 2008
Junior Pairs: 2005
English National Record
Singles: 2011
Two-Wood Singles: 2011
Pairs: 2007, 2008, 2012, 2017
Triples: 2007
Champion of Champions: 2017, 2019
Mixed Fours: 2013
Junior Pairs: 2004
Johns Trophy: 2007
Walker Cup: 2004
Mother & Daughter Pairs: 2011
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.