MBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours for Wisbech-born, three-times Commonwealth Games lawn bowls gold medalist Ellen Falkner

ELLEN FALKNER, from Littleport BC, won the Taylor Bowls sponsored honour in recognition of her fine performances at the 2017 Bowls England National Championships, where she won the National Champion of Champions Singles and the National Pairs Championship, with her mum Sue Alexander. Ellen Falkner had previously won the award in 2007 and 2011, when she shared the title with Lincolnshire�s Amy Gowshall. Archant

Wisbech-born and three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Ellen Falkner has been awarded the MBE for services to the sport of lawn bowls in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Ellen Falkner delivers as Katherine Rednall watches. Ellen Falkner delivers as Katherine Rednall watches.

She also claimed a bronze medal at the games in 2018, and was recently named in the England performance squad for Birmingham 2022.

In addition to her Commonwealth successes she has amassed six world titles and six British Isles championship titles together with a total of 14 national titles, representing her home county of Cambridgeshire, and 33 county titles.

She has also been a member of the City of Ely and Littleport Bowls Club.

Ellen regularly volunteers her time to help others succeed. travelling the country providing coaching to many county teams and individuals.

Ellen Falkner (red) and Katherine Rednall (green) await the result of a measure. Potters 2017 Ellen Falkner (red) and Katherine Rednall (green) await the result of a measure. Potters 2017

She often shares her technical knowledge through feature writing, television commentary and national coaching workshops, in addition to attending club and school presentations to raise the profile of the sport.

Ellen said: “I’m thrilled and delighted; it’s a huge honour and completely unexpected. I am both thankful and grateful for the important part that bowls has played in my life, the opportunities it has given me to test myself at the highest level, travel the world and make friends for life.

“I treasure the friendships, special moments and precious memories made, of which I hope there will be many more. This is a wonderful moment for myself and family who have unconditionally loved and supported me throughout.”

Ellen made her junior international debut for England in 1997 before joining the senior squad in 2002 and has been ever-present since that date.

Ellen Falkner with her World Indoor Championships women's singles title. Picture: JAMES BASS Ellen Falkner with her World Indoor Championships women's singles title. Picture: JAMES BASS

Jon Cockcroft, Bowls England chief executive, said: “We are delighted that Ellen’s services to the sport have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

“Her performances in an England shirt have been phenomenal, but her contribution to the sport extends far beyond her own achievements.

“She volunteers her time to help other players and working to raise the profile of the sport.

“Ellen should be incredibly proud of her contribution to our sport and the inspiration she has, and continues to be, for so many in the lawn bowls community.”

Ellen Falkner, left, with head teacher John Cattermole and Littleport Community Primary pupils Ellen Falkner, left, with head teacher John Cattermole and Littleport Community Primary pupils

Ellen Falkner MBE – Roll of Honour

International Record

Commonwealth Games

Gold: Pairs (2010), Triples (2014), Fours (2002)

Bronze: Triples (2018)

World Championships

Gold: Fours (2004), Team (2004)

Silver: Singles (2008), Pairs (2008), Fours (2016)

Bronze: Pairs (2016)

Atlantic Championships

Gold: Triples (2005), Fours (2005 and 2011), Team (2011 and 2015)

Silver: Pairs (2009), Triples (2011 and 2015)

Bronze: Singles (2009), Fours (2015)

8 Nations

Gold: Triples (2013), Team (2013)

British Isles Championships

Singles: 2012

Pairs: 2009, 2013, 2018

Triples: 2008

Junior Pairs: 2005

English National Record

Singles: 2011

Two-Wood Singles: 2011

Pairs: 2007, 2008, 2012, 2017

Triples: 2007

Champion of Champions: 2017, 2019

Mixed Fours: 2013

Junior Pairs: 2004

Johns Trophy: 2007

Walker Cup: 2004

Mother & Daughter Pairs: 2011