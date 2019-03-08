The first community midwife hub for pregnant mums opens in Wisbech

New and expectant mothers, registered with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, will receive their care in the first midwifery community hub in Fenland.

Midwives from the QE team are providing clinics and classes in new facilities at The North Cambridgeshire Hospital, in Wisbech.

From this week, around 350 women will receive their antenatal and post-natal care from the 10-strong team at the Wisbech site.

Ruth Macfarlane, of the Blue Team running the unit, said they hope to expand services on offer.

She said: “The new community hub is a fabulous facility and is going to make such a difference to the families but also to the staff and the wider community.

“We are really excited to be the first local midwifery community hub, which aims to provide the antenatal and postnatal care within one area to save women from travelling too far.

“The hub is beautifully decorated by the murals, which were donated by Friends of Wisbech Hospital, and the whole area is much brighter and lighter. I think the families are going to love it.”

The new midwifery community hub has five clinic rooms along with a treatment room and staff areas.

It will continue to host all the current clinics which are led by the midwifery or consultant teams along with providing various injections for babies.

They will also run antenatal classes to help expectant parents prepare for the arrival of their baby along with feeding workshops for new mums.

The Wisbech team also run clinics to help women who are overdue, by offering aromatherapy sessions.

The new Midwifery Community Hub is part of an £8 million site redevelopment at North Cambs Hospital, which is being undertaken and funded by Cambridgeshire Community Services.

Chief Executive Matthew Winn said: “We have been delighted to work with colleagues at the QEH to create this fantastic new accommodation for staff and local mums as part of our major site redevelopment programme.”

It is hoped the community hub can expand to take on the new baby checks and also the glucose testing to help support families who live in the Wisbech area.