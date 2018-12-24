Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Queen arrives to begin

24 December, 2018 - 12:11
The Queen, who arrived in Norfolk on Thursday, is expecting a house-full this Christmas Picture: Denise Bradley

The Queen, who arrived in Norfolk on Thursday, is expecting a house-full this Christmas Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

You know we’re on track for Christmas when the Queen gets the train to Norfolk.

The 92-year-old monarch arrived on the 10.42am Great Northern service from London King’s Cross to King’s Lynn to begin her festive break in the county.

Many passengers on the scheduled Great Northern train, which arrived on time, did not realise who was sitting in the front first class compartment.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who usually travels up from London with his wife was not present. A well-placed Royal source said there were no health issues, but now that he had retired the 95-year-old does not always  follow the same schedule as the Queen.

Accompanied by aides carrying her red boxes and protection officers, the Queen was greeted by station manager Graham Pratt, who escorted her to her waiting Range Rover.

“She just talked about the weather, had it been wet, had it been raining,” he said. “She just said she’d had a pleasant  journey.”

The Queen, who was wearing a camel coat and Burberry-style head scarf, is believed to have bought a £58 first class single ticket for the 90-minute journey from the capital.

She left the platform via a side entrance christened the Royal Gate, complete with crest, before being driven to Sandringham, where the Royal Family spends Christmas.

Earlier, police searched the station as a security precaution. Spaniel Robbie was working his last shift as a British Transport Police sniffer dog before  retiring.

A larger than usual crowd of photographers were waiting for the Queen - possibly due to  media speculation over arrangements at Sandringham this Christmas.

The monarch usually arrives a few days before her extended family to oversee preparations at her country retreat.

She will choose a tree from her own sawmill for the centrepiece and plan Christmas menus.

She will also visit her horses at the Royal Stud at Anmer, to check on progress of this year’s foals.

Family members traditionally arrive on Christmas Eve in order of seniority.

Additional reporting: Madeline Bush.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Wisbech rapist jailed for pressing a knife to the throat of his victim’s son if she did not meet his disturbing sexual demands

Stagecoach bus

Heater bought for people sleeping rough in Wisbech

Heater bought for people sleeping rough in Wisbech. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS.

New bus route for Wisbech makes it ‘even easier to travel around town’

A new bus route is said to make it even easier to get around Wisbech. Picture: FDC

Top five schools in Cambridgeshire revealed from Steve Barclay’s Summer Reading Champions campaign

Pupils at Burrowmoor in March - The top reading schools in Cambridgeshire have been announced following Steve Barclay MP’s summer campaign. Picture: STEVE BARCLAY

Large inflatable Santa filmed escaping from Wisbech featured in hit American TV show The Late Late Show with Brit star James Cordon

Wisbech was featured on The Late Late Show with James Cordon in America after an inflatable Santa blocked Cromwell Road. Picture: YOUTUBE / THE LATE LATE SHOW

Most Read

Win a two-night luxury break in Portmeirion

#includeImage($article, 225)

BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin on leaving London behind for a new life in Chester

#includeImage($article, 225)

Louise Minchin on celebrating her 50th birthday

#includeImage($article, 225)

Win a dinner party for eight at The Bridge in Prestbury

#includeImage($article, 225)

6 great walks near Alderley Edge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Queen arrives to begin

The Queen, who arrived in Norfolk on Thursday, is expecting a house-full this Christmas Picture: Denise Bradley

Youngsters bring ‘festive cheer’ to Norfolk hospital after making 250 Christmas cards for patients and staff

Charge Nurse Jiby Cherian (back left) welcomes Robert Griffiths, assistant head (back centre) and teacher Savannah Farrell (back right) along with youngsters – Pupils from The Windmill Primary Federation delivered their 250 hand-made Christmas cards to patients and staff at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: QEH

Heater bought for people sleeping rough in Wisbech

Heater bought for people sleeping rough in Wisbech. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS.

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

New look for Wisbech play areas thanks to £30,000 of improvement funding

Wisbech play area improvements complete. This is the new look park at Jasmin Close. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists