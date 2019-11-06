Camouflage-coloured 'Quadzilla' off-road vehicle worth more than £11,000 stolen from Outwell

An off-road vehicle worth more than £11,000 has been stolen from Outwell, near Wisbech. Have you seen it? Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops Supplied/Cambs Cops

An off-road 'Quadzilla' vehicle worth more than £11,000 has been stolen from a property in the Fens, have you seen it?

The camouflaged Quadzilla Diesal 800 UTV was taken from Well Creek Road between 5pm on Tuesday, November 5 and 6.30am on Wednesday, November 6.

According to manufacturers, the off-roader is "perfect for hauling loads around a farm" and is only exclusively available from dealers in the UK and Ireland.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a theft in Outwell, Wisbech.

"A camouflage coloured Quazilla Diesal 800 UTV motor vehicle was stolen from a property in Well Creek Road.

"Officers are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information. Please contact Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/77707/19.

"Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

The agricultural vehicle is priced online, with the cab, at £11,499 before VAT and is the same spec as the one taken from Outwell.

"You get diesel toughness, a solid chassis with ample suspension, power-steering, a serious four-wheel drive system," says the online specifications.