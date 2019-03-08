Hospital to welcome 81 new nurses thanks to successful recruitment campaign in The Philippines - all should be in place by Christmas

Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King's Lynn where more than 80 new nurses will be caring for patients in the following a successful international recruitment campaign. Picture: QEH Archant

More than 80 new nurses will join the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, following a successful international recruitment campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A total of 81 nurses start work in medical and surgical wards before Christmas thanks to a recruitment campaign in The Philippines.

The hospital has 158 nurse vacancies and has been running international, national and local campaigns to fill these posts.

Chief executive Caroline Shaw said: “Our nursing recruitment team was incredibly impressed with the high standards they have witnessed during the interview process.

“At this hospital, we know we are better together as we strive to make the changes which will improve care, improve outcomes and improve lives”.

She added: “This influx of new nurses is not only going to make a difference to the lives of our patients but also our staff and the hospital's financial position as we reduce our agency staff bill.”

Acting chief nurse Val Newton, recruitment and retention sister Debbie Frost, clinical educator Marentia De Villiers and lead nurse Merwyn Agcaoili were part of the recruitment team which headed out to The Philippines at the end of March.

Since January, the hospital has also welcomed a further 26 international nurses to the team.

The QEH is also continuing with its Grow Your Own strategy by helping to develop existing staff along with working closely with the College of West Anglia.

Miss Newton said: “We are absolutely delighted and thrilled that the diverse international nurse community in the QEH is being expanded to care for the people of West Norfolk.”

If you would like to know more about a career in the NHS please contact career.info@qehkl.nhs.uk