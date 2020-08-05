Lockdown entrepreneur moves into the markets

An entrepreneur who launched a fruit and veg delivery service during the coronavirus lockdown has now set up his own stall at two Fenland markets.

Nathaniel Humphreys launched the business, called PYO Fruit and Veg Bag, at the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He started with a stall on Hillburn Road, Wisbech, where he lives and then offered customers deliveries of fresh produce as lockdown continued.

Now the government has eased its guidelines, he has a packed schedule at weekly markets and pop up stalls.

On Saturdays Nathaniel is at March market and spends his Thursdays at Holbeach market.

He serves strawberries and cream outside the Sportsman in Elm every Wednesday and also the Highwayman in West Walton on a Friday.

Nathaniel, who worked in charity fundraising before the pandemic, said: “I’ve never done anything like this before but it has been such a rewarding experience.

“Due to nature of the current climate, the business has evolved so much and so quickly within a short space of time.

“During lockdown, we were mainly delivering to vulnerable households and those self isolating around the March and South Lincolnshire areas.

“Now that side of the business has eased off recently, it made sense to set up markets at March and Holbeach.”

He added local produce is sourced whenever possible, but that he also buys from larger wholesale markets like Spitlafields in London.

Nathaniel said: “Sometimes I feel when you buy fruit and veg, it’s already past its best the very next day.

“And I’m keen not to have that happen to our customers.”

Trevor Dear, an expert in fresh produce at Tuber Produce, at the South Fens Business Park in Chatteris, is collaborating with Nathaniel on his new venture, and advises him on the produce he should be supplying.

He said: “I’ve been this sector for years and it has been great working with Nathaniel recently.

“He could’ve easily stayed at home throughout lockdown, but instead he’s really made a go of something.”

For more information, visit the PYO Fruit and Veg Bag Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PYOfruitandvegbags