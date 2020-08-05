Advanced search

Lockdown entrepreneur moves into the markets

PUBLISHED: 06:00 06 August 2020

Nathaniel Humphreys has now launched market stalls across the Fens after delivering fruit and veg to housholds throughout the coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: Nathaniel Humphreys

Nathaniel Humphreys has now launched market stalls across the Fens after delivering fruit and veg to housholds throughout the coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: Nathaniel Humphreys

Archant

An entrepreneur who launched a fruit and veg delivery service during the coronavirus lockdown has now set up his own stall at two Fenland markets.

PYO Fruit and Veg Bags is now setting up its own market stalls across the Fens after delivering fresh fruit and veg to homes throughout lockdown. Pictures: PYO Fruit and Veg BagsPYO Fruit and Veg Bags is now setting up its own market stalls across the Fens after delivering fresh fruit and veg to homes throughout lockdown. Pictures: PYO Fruit and Veg Bags

Nathaniel Humphreys launched the business, called PYO Fruit and Veg Bag, at the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He started with a stall on Hillburn Road, Wisbech, where he lives and then offered customers deliveries of fresh produce as lockdown continued.

Now the government has eased its guidelines, he has a packed schedule at weekly markets and pop up stalls.

On Saturdays Nathaniel is at March market and spends his Thursdays at Holbeach market.

Trevor Dear, of Tuber Produce, has been working in partnership with Nathaniel Humphreys of PYO Fruit and Veg Bags throughout lockdown. Picutres: Trevor DearTrevor Dear, of Tuber Produce, has been working in partnership with Nathaniel Humphreys of PYO Fruit and Veg Bags throughout lockdown. Picutres: Trevor Dear

He serves strawberries and cream outside the Sportsman in Elm every Wednesday and also the Highwayman in West Walton on a Friday.

Nathaniel, who worked in charity fundraising before the pandemic, said: “I’ve never done anything like this before but it has been such a rewarding experience.

“Due to nature of the current climate, the business has evolved so much and so quickly within a short space of time.

You may also want to watch:

“During lockdown, we were mainly delivering to vulnerable households and those self isolating around the March and South Lincolnshire areas.

“Now that side of the business has eased off recently, it made sense to set up markets at March and Holbeach.”

He added local produce is sourced whenever possible, but that he also buys from larger wholesale markets like Spitlafields in London.

Nathaniel said: “Sometimes I feel when you buy fruit and veg, it’s already past its best the very next day.

“And I’m keen not to have that happen to our customers.”

Trevor Dear, an expert in fresh produce at Tuber Produce, at the South Fens Business Park in Chatteris, is collaborating with Nathaniel on his new venture, and advises him on the produce he should be supplying.

He said: “I’ve been this sector for years and it has been great working with Nathaniel recently.

“He could’ve easily stayed at home throughout lockdown, but instead he’s really made a go of something.”

For more information, visit the PYO Fruit and Veg Bag Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PYOfruitandvegbags

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Murder investigation finds Ricardas Puisys ALIVE in Fenland after four years missing

Suspected murder victim Ricardas Puisys has been found alive in Wisbech, police have revealed. Picture: Archant/Archive

Where to eat out for half price in Wisbech throughout August

Restaurants, pubs and cafes across Wisbech and its surrounding villages have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative, which starts today (August 3).

‘I’m late for work’ says ‘Fake Taxi’-branded Renault Clio driver after speeding 60mph through 40-zone

The Fake Taxi-branded Renault Clio was seized after the driver clocked 60mph in a 40-zone, was driving on a provisional license and had no L plates of supervision. Picture: Policing Fenland

Strong smell leads police to outdoor cannabis find

Police found 11 cannabis plants being grown outdoors while on patrol at Elloe Bank, Wisbech. Pictures: Policing Fenland

Motorcycle pillion passenger died in A141 collision at Wimblington

The pillion passenger who died in Sunday's crash on the A141 at Wimblington has been named as Joanne Constable, from Chatteris. Pictures: Policing Fenland on Facebook

Most Read

Murder investigation finds Ricardas Puisys ALIVE in Fenland after four years missing

Suspected murder victim Ricardas Puisys has been found alive in Wisbech, police have revealed. Picture: Archant/Archive

Where to eat out for half price in Wisbech throughout August

Restaurants, pubs and cafes across Wisbech and its surrounding villages have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative, which starts today (August 3).

‘I’m late for work’ says ‘Fake Taxi’-branded Renault Clio driver after speeding 60mph through 40-zone

The Fake Taxi-branded Renault Clio was seized after the driver clocked 60mph in a 40-zone, was driving on a provisional license and had no L plates of supervision. Picture: Policing Fenland

Strong smell leads police to outdoor cannabis find

Police found 11 cannabis plants being grown outdoors while on patrol at Elloe Bank, Wisbech. Pictures: Policing Fenland

Motorcycle pillion passenger died in A141 collision at Wimblington

The pillion passenger who died in Sunday's crash on the A141 at Wimblington has been named as Joanne Constable, from Chatteris. Pictures: Policing Fenland on Facebook

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Lockdown entrepreneur moves into the markets

Nathaniel Humphreys has now launched market stalls across the Fens after delivering fruit and veg to housholds throughout the coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: Nathaniel Humphreys

Planners question whether disused sewage site sold off by Fenland Council with an £8,000 asking price is suitable for a two-storey house

A developer has attempted to build a house on a former sewage works, which Fenland District Council sold off last year at an £8,000 asking price. Picture; FENLAND COUNCIL

Peterborough United supports government’s coronavirus messaging with short videos

Peterborough United have shown their support for both city and county council messaging on coronavirus through short videos. Picture: YOUTUBE/PETERBOROUGH CITY COUNCIL

Former caretaker jailed for five years after he secretly recorded indecent videos of pupils

Charles Wixcey, 67, secretly recorded indecent videos of pupils and has been jailed for five years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Police say chalk markings outside Cambs houses are NOT linked to dog thefts

Cambridgeshire Police say chalk markings outside houses are not being linked to dog thefts across the region. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops