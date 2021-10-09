News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Pupils play their part to mark poignant Red Arrows anniversary

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:30 AM October 9, 2021   
Marshland High pupils write poem for late Red Arrows pilot

Pupils at Marshland High School joined schools across the UK to write ‘My Future Dreams’ in memory of Red Arrows pilot Jon Egging, who died during a display in 2011. - Credit: West Norfolk Academies Trust

Pupils at a secondary school have written a poignant poem to mark 10 years since the death of a Red Arrows pilot. 

Marshland High School have joined schools across the UK to write ‘My Future Dreams’ in memory of Jon Egging, who died during a display at the Bournemouth Air Festival in 2011. 

Students from the Jon Egging Trust (JET), set up by Mr Egging’s widow Dr Emma Egging, wrote the poem to reflect the positive impact that JET confidence-building programmes have had on young people. 

Dr Egging also virtually met with Marshland High pupils to thank them for their contribution, as well as give tips on dealing with adversity. 

Marshland High pupils write Red Arrows poem

Pupils at Marshland High School joined schools across the UK to write ‘My Future Dreams’ in memory of Red Arrows pilot Jon Egging, who died during a display in 2011. - Credit: West Norfolk Academies Trust

Mr Dominic Stannard, head of character and culture at Marshland High, said: “Initially we did some JET sessions for year 7 to 11 virtually during the January to March lockdown, and they went really well.   

“The idea was to build confidence and do lots of team building skills - it gave them the opportunity to get to know other people and help with that transition.”   

Most Read

  1. 1 Parents jailed after 'shocking and upsetting' case of child cruelty
  2. 2 Couple in disbelief after man urinates on property
  3. 3 Homeless camped out in car park leave before 10am eviction deadline 
  1. 4 Woman killed in A1307 lorry crash worked at Addenbrooke's Hospital
  2. 5 Police bill for Camp Beagle tops £200,000 – and two arrests in one day  
  3. 6 Council says enough is enough as HMO expansion refused
  4. 7 Motorist comes to grief on A1 Black Cat roundabout  
  5. 8 Police detective gets suspended sentence after admitting dangerous driving
  6. 9 Council to evict homeless camped out in car park
  7. 10 Man arrested after cannabis worth £250,000 uncovered
Marshland High
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Wisbech mayor Cllr Aigars Balsevics

Cambs Live

Covid appeal moves from Peterborough to Cambridge and now to Huntingdon  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police hope to identify a man found dead by a swimming pool from his tattoos. 

Cambs Live

Tattoo images could unlock mystery of man found dead

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Valentina Moneva, 50, of Alexandra Road, Wisbech, was killed in a crash on the A141 at March on Friday September 24

Cambs Live

Son's emotional tribute to 'beautiful and gentle' mum killed in A141 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Caught in the act: Hare courser in Cambridgeshire  

Cambs Live | Exclusive

Caught on camera a hare courser in action – warning these photos may...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon