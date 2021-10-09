Published: 6:30 AM October 9, 2021

Pupils at Marshland High School joined schools across the UK to write ‘My Future Dreams’ in memory of Red Arrows pilot Jon Egging, who died during a display in 2011. - Credit: West Norfolk Academies Trust

Pupils at a secondary school have written a poignant poem to mark 10 years since the death of a Red Arrows pilot.

Marshland High School have joined schools across the UK to write ‘My Future Dreams’ in memory of Jon Egging, who died during a display at the Bournemouth Air Festival in 2011.

Students from the Jon Egging Trust (JET), set up by Mr Egging’s widow Dr Emma Egging, wrote the poem to reflect the positive impact that JET confidence-building programmes have had on young people.

Dr Egging also virtually met with Marshland High pupils to thank them for their contribution, as well as give tips on dealing with adversity.

Mr Dominic Stannard, head of character and culture at Marshland High, said: “Initially we did some JET sessions for year 7 to 11 virtually during the January to March lockdown, and they went really well.

“The idea was to build confidence and do lots of team building skills - it gave them the opportunity to get to know other people and help with that transition.”