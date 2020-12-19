School lifts care home residents thanks to Christmas donations
Students and staff at a secondary school worked together to bring positivity to care home residents in the run-up to Christmas.
Pupils from St Clement’s High School in Terrington St Clement collected and distributed gifts to residents at Terrington Lodge, to help end a tough year on a positive note.
Teachers at the school helped created dementia-friendly gifts and puzzles, while students donated their free time to wrap and deliver items.
Although pupils could not hand over the presents in person due to social distancing rules, they still managed to smile and wave through the windows.
Nigel Willingham, headteacher at St Clement’s High School, said: “The whole school got involved and we had a tremendous response, so we were delighted to be able to make those donations.
“It shows young people care and it would be lovely if we could continue to stay in touch with those residents.”
