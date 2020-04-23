Pupils share their feelings for teachers with surprise coronavirus lockdown video

Pupils at Wisbech St Mary CoE Academy shared their feelings for teachers in a surprise video. Pictures: FACEBOOK/M.D KNIGHT PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Pupils at a Fenland primary school showed how much they are missing their teachers during the coronavirus pandemic by taking part in a surprise video.

Keleigh Fenn alongside a group of parents at the Wisbech St Mary Church of England Academy filmed their children sharing ‘we miss you’ messages to members of staff to the tune of American singer Wiz Khalifa’s ‘See You Again’.

Over 100 photos and videos were sent in, before being compiled into one video on Monday (April 20), which came as a complete shock to teachers after being posted on social media.

Keleigh, whose daughter attends the school, said: “The school itself knew nothing about it.

“I organised it as a group of parents and then put each video and photo together with the help of a photographer friend of mine, then uploaded it for the school as a nice surprise to show them how much the children are all missing them.

“The teachers were overwhelmed and loved it.”

The video came as a complete shock to staff members, who took to social media to share their happiness.

One said it was “a wonderful surprise and means so much”, while another said the video “brought a little tear to my eye”.

Another teacher praised the children, saying “what a lovely community school you are”, while one wrote “it’s so lovely to see all your smiley faces”.

