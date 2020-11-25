Pupil tests positive for Covid-19 – sending more than 50 others home to self-isolate

More than 50 students have been sent home to self-isolate after one of their peers tested positive for Covid-19.

Fifty Year 10 students at Marshland High School in Wisbech, as well as several others from two more year groups, were sent home on November 25.

Headteacher Craig Jansen confirmed the news after a Year 10 pupil received their positive coronavirus test result.

Mr Jansen said: “The children who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 have been asked to stay at home.

“But the rest of the school remains open and all our other students should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.

“It’s important to stress that the precautionary steps we have taken since the start of the school term has helped ensure there hasn’t been transmission within our school community following our confirmed cases.

“We know that parents may find this latest confirmed case concerning but we want to assure them the measures we have taken to date are in line with government advice and guidelines, and we will continue to monitor the situation.”