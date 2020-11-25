Advanced search

Pupil tests positive for Covid-19 – sending more than 50 others home to self-isolate

PUBLISHED: 16:25 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 25 November 2020

A Year 10 pupil at Marshland High School in Wisbech has tested positive for Covid-19, sending more than 50 pupils home to isolate. Picture: Terry Harris

A Year 10 pupil at Marshland High School in Wisbech has tested positive for Covid-19, sending more than 50 pupils home to isolate. Picture: Terry Harris

Terry Harris

More than 50 students have been sent home to self-isolate after one of their peers tested positive for Covid-19.

Fifty Year 10 students at Marshland High School in Wisbech, as well as several others from two more year groups, were sent home on November 25.

Headteacher Craig Jansen confirmed the news after a Year 10 pupil received their positive coronavirus test result.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Jansen said: “The children who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 have been asked to stay at home.

“But the rest of the school remains open and all our other students should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.

“It’s important to stress that the precautionary steps we have taken since the start of the school term has helped ensure there hasn’t been transmission within our school community following our confirmed cases.

“We know that parents may find this latest confirmed case concerning but we want to assure them the measures we have taken to date are in line with government advice and guidelines, and we will continue to monitor the situation.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Hospital’s video contact system gives parents new hope during pandemic

Dave and Louise Leverton with son Noah were one of the first families to try the new video contact system in place at Addenbrooke’'s Hospital in Cambridge, which enabled the family (pictured) to see each other during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: ADDENBROOKE’S CHARITABLE TRUST

Pupil tests positive for Covid-19 – sending more than 50 others home to self-isolate

A Year 10 pupil at Marshland High School in Wisbech has tested positive for Covid-19, sending more than 50 pupils home to isolate. Picture: Terry Harris

Fenmen boss remains patient despite losing key defender in lockdown

Defender Dean Grogan (pictured) has left Wisbech Town to re-join step six club Lakenheath. Picture: ERIN LARHAM

Bar code switch ‘honest mistake’ says police officer at misconduct hearing

PC Simon Read leaves home for Public Hearing into doughnut incident. , Wisbech Wednesday 25 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Care home keeps residents busy during lockdown thanks to activities

Staff at Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech have been giving residents something to smile about during the Covid-19 pandemic by holding a range of activities, from pumpkin carving to Tai Chi. Pictures: ORCHARD HOUSE