Schoolchildren deliver festive cheer and retell the Christmas story at Wisbech care home

Children from St Peter's Church of England School in Wisbech spread festive cheer when they visited Dove CCourt Care Home. They retold the story of Christmas to residents. Picture: OLIVIA O'NEILL Archant

Children from a Wisbech school delivered Christmas cheer to some of the town's elderly residents.

Pupils from St Peter's CoE Junior School's worship council joined the advent service at Dove Court care home last Thursday for a retelling of the Christmas story, including joyful songs.

The worship council, made up of representatives from each class in St Peter's School, help promote the Christian ethos of the school, decide songs for collective worship, create prayer corners and encourage pupils to live Christian values.

Olivia O'Neill, family worker at the school employed by the Church of England's changing market towns project, said: "There are mutual benefits for the children and older people mentally, emotionally and socially and after the service, I've just witnessed spiritual benefits looking at all those happy souls."

The worship council will now regularly visit Dove Court to build good relationships in the hope that other local schools will follow their lead.