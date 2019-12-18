Pupils take bus tour and take to the dance floor to learn more on Wisbech legend

Pupils at Anthony Curton & Tilney All Saints discover the grave of Wisbech legend Tom Hickathrift. Picture: JANE MURRAY Archant

A guided bus tour and a traditional dance show were just two of the ways schoolchildren learned more about a Wisbech legend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pupils at Anthony Curton & Tilney All Saints held their traditional dance show. BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Nicky Stockman is pictured playing the accordion. JANE MURRAY Pupils at Anthony Curton & Tilney All Saints held their traditional dance show. BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Nicky Stockman is pictured playing the accordion. JANE MURRAY

Pupils from Anthony Curton Primary School in Walpole St Peter have been learning about Tom Hickathrift who lived in the Smeeth over 400 years ago.

Children went on a tour of churchyards of surrounding villages such as Terrington St John and West Walton to find evidence of Hickathrift's existence, including his grave.

They also studied signs depicting Tom and his cart used to kill an ogre living on the Smeeth.

You may also want to watch:

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Nicky Stockman and Gordon Phillips from the tall tales of Tom project joined the children on tour and at the school where year six pupils acted Hickathrift's story through dance and music.

Jeremy Wilkinson, year six teacher, said: "They thoroughly enjoyed going out and about. Their story-telling and dancing did us and their parents proud!"