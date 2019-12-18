Advanced search

Pupils take bus tour and take to the dance floor to learn more on Wisbech legend

PUBLISHED: 17:19 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 18 December 2019

Pupils at Anthony Curton & Tilney All Saints discover the grave of Wisbech legend Tom Hickathrift. Picture: JANE MURRAY

Pupils at Anthony Curton & Tilney All Saints discover the grave of Wisbech legend Tom Hickathrift. Picture: JANE MURRAY

A guided bus tour and a traditional dance show were just two of the ways schoolchildren learned more about a Wisbech legend.

Pupils at Anthony Curton & Tilney All Saints held their traditional dance show. BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Nicky Stockman is pictured playing the accordion. JANE MURRAYPupils at Anthony Curton & Tilney All Saints held their traditional dance show. BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Nicky Stockman is pictured playing the accordion. JANE MURRAY

Pupils from Anthony Curton Primary School in Walpole St Peter have been learning about Tom Hickathrift who lived in the Smeeth over 400 years ago.

Children went on a tour of churchyards of surrounding villages such as Terrington St John and West Walton to find evidence of Hickathrift's existence, including his grave.

They also studied signs depicting Tom and his cart used to kill an ogre living on the Smeeth.

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Nicky Stockman and Gordon Phillips from the tall tales of Tom project joined the children on tour and at the school where year six pupils acted Hickathrift's story through dance and music.

Jeremy Wilkinson, year six teacher, said: "They thoroughly enjoyed going out and about. Their story-telling and dancing did us and their parents proud!"

Pupils at Anthony Curton & Tilney All Saints during their traditional dance show. Picture: JANE MURRAYPupils at Anthony Curton & Tilney All Saints during their traditional dance show. Picture: JANE MURRAY

