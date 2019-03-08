Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pupils in Guyhirn help spread the word to stop speeding near schools

08 March, 2019 - 10:00
Local Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth joined forces with local PCSO's, Speedwatch group and pupils. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Local Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth joined forces with local PCSO's, Speedwatch group and pupils. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Archant

Pupils joined forces with local councillors to promote safe driving, parking and no speeding across Fenland.

Local Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth joined forces with local PCSO's, Speedwatch group and pupils. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.Local Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth joined forces with local PCSO's, Speedwatch group and pupils. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth worked with local PCSO’s, the speedwatch group and pupils from Guyhirn Primary School.

Their aim was to remind people not to stop or park on the yellow zig-zag lines outside of schools.

Pupils donned hi-vis jackets and held place speedwatch signs outside of the school gates yesterday afternoon (March 6).

Last year councillors said they had received a “very high volume” of through traffic in Guyhirn, Murrow, Parson Drove, Thorney Toll and Wisbech St Mary.

Around 129 vehicles had been caught speeding within four months of the project starting in June, with the 33 “significantly over the speed limit” contacted by police.

“It has become intolerable and a community speedwatch (CSW) has been established, helped and endorsed by the Cambridgeshire Constabulary and with the support of the parish councils”, Cllr Bligh said.

“We are determined that it will educate drivers to respect our community, slow down, keep to the speed limits and drive carefully for the safety of our residents and in particular our children.”

Most Read

Luxury bungalow in Wisbech that won’t sell is a ‘happy place’ despite its tragic link to the past

Stunning two-bedroom bungalow for sale in Magazine Lane in Wisbech. Picture: HAART.

Concern grows over Wisbech man who has not been seen or heard from since Friday evening

Josh Joshua, a 38-year-old who has not been seen since Friday evening. Josh was last seen in Lynn Road, Wisbech, and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Learner driver drove car with no lights the wrong way down the A47

File photo of the A47 Wisbech and Kings Lynn.( Terrington St John) Picture: Steve Williams.

Two teenagers arrested in connection with serious Wisbech assault

St Peter's Gardens, Wisbech, was cordoned off after a man was seriously injured. Two teenagers have been arrested. Picture: IAN CARTER

Youth, 16, questioned on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm after man in his 50s found in Wisbech with serious injuries

St Peter's Gardens, Wisbech, was cordoned off after a man was seriously injured. Two teenagers have been arrested. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Luxury bungalow in Wisbech that won’t sell is a ‘happy place’ despite its tragic link to the past

Stunning two-bedroom bungalow for sale in Magazine Lane in Wisbech. Picture: HAART.

Concern grows over Wisbech man who has not been seen or heard from since Friday evening

Josh Joshua, a 38-year-old who has not been seen since Friday evening. Josh was last seen in Lynn Road, Wisbech, and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Learner driver drove car with no lights the wrong way down the A47

File photo of the A47 Wisbech and Kings Lynn.( Terrington St John) Picture: Steve Williams.

Two teenagers arrested in connection with serious Wisbech assault

St Peter's Gardens, Wisbech, was cordoned off after a man was seriously injured. Two teenagers have been arrested. Picture: IAN CARTER

Youth, 16, questioned on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm after man in his 50s found in Wisbech with serious injuries

St Peter's Gardens, Wisbech, was cordoned off after a man was seriously injured. Two teenagers have been arrested. Picture: IAN CARTER

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Pupils in Guyhirn help spread the word to stop speeding near schools

Local Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth joined forces with local PCSO's, Speedwatch group and pupils. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Hare coursing is ‘increasing fear of crime’ says Jason Ablewhite in House of Lords

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite spoke in the House of Lords about how hare coursing is “increasing the fear of crime” in rural communities. Picture: OFFICE OF JASON ABLEWHITE.

Armed burglars jailed for nearly 20 years after crime spree across Cambridgeshire

Jacob Smith, Miles Cash and Michael Dear Jacob Smith have been jailed for targeting high-performance cars in a series of burglaries across Cambridgeshire.Tthe trio went on a crime spree, carrying out ten burglaries in Wisbech, Whittlesey and Peterborough. This stolen Audi TT was used as their getaway car. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

How a lost beanstalk could end up putting one of Britain’s oldest working theatres in financial jeopardy

The Christmas panto at The Angles, Wisbech, complete with beanstalk. The original beanstalk the theatre hired got lost in transit and the theatre now faces a bill of up to £3,000 to replace it. Picture; GARY SAMUELS

March animal lover cycles 100 miles to help seals in need

March volunteer seal rescuer Trevor Wright is taking on a 100-mile cycle challenge to raise money for the RSPCA . Picture: RSPCA.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists