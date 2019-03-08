Pupils in Guyhirn help spread the word to stop speeding near schools

Local Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth joined forces with local PCSO's, Speedwatch group and pupils. Picture: CAMBS POLICE. Archant

Pupils joined forces with local councillors to promote safe driving, parking and no speeding across Fenland.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Local Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth joined forces with local PCSO's, Speedwatch group and pupils. Picture: CAMBS POLICE. Local Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth joined forces with local PCSO's, Speedwatch group and pupils. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth worked with local PCSO’s, the speedwatch group and pupils from Guyhirn Primary School.

Their aim was to remind people not to stop or park on the yellow zig-zag lines outside of schools.

Pupils donned hi-vis jackets and held place speedwatch signs outside of the school gates yesterday afternoon (March 6).

Last year councillors said they had received a “very high volume” of through traffic in Guyhirn, Murrow, Parson Drove, Thorney Toll and Wisbech St Mary.

Around 129 vehicles had been caught speeding within four months of the project starting in June, with the 33 “significantly over the speed limit” contacted by police.

“It has become intolerable and a community speedwatch (CSW) has been established, helped and endorsed by the Cambridgeshire Constabulary and with the support of the parish councils”, Cllr Bligh said.

“We are determined that it will educate drivers to respect our community, slow down, keep to the speed limits and drive carefully for the safety of our residents and in particular our children.”