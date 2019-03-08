Punch & Judy just one of many attractions at this summer's Horsefair Shopping Centre fun day
PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 August 2019
Archant
There will be fun for all the children at this year's annual fun day at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech this month.
Youngsters will have a host of free activities to take part in at their leisure, such as face painting and a range of fairground rides.
Visitors can also take home balloon models, with two Punch & Judy shows providing further entertainment on top of other stalls and attractions.
There will be prizes at stake in the popular horse hunt window competition as children who successfully search for hidden horses within the shopping centre windows will be rewarded.
Kevin Smith, centre manager, said: "Our summer fun day always proves to be very popular and is a great way to bring everyone together to enjoy the summer sunshine and make the most of family time during the school summer holidays."
The event kicks off on Wednesday, August 21 between 10am-2pm.
For more information, visit http://www.horsefairshoppingcentre.co.uk/horsefair-hosts-its-annual-summer-fun-day/.