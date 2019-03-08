Advanced search

Punch & Judy just one of many attractions at this summer's Horsefair Shopping Centre fun day

PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 August 2019

The Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech is holding their annual summer fun day later this month, with a range of activities on offer for all the children, including the popular horse hunt window competition. Picture: HORSEFAIR SHOPPING CENTRE

The Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech is holding their annual summer fun day later this month, with a range of activities on offer for all the children, including the popular horse hunt window competition. Picture: HORSEFAIR SHOPPING CENTRE

Archant

There will be fun for all the children at this year's annual fun day at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech this month.

Youngsters will have a host of free activities to take part in at their leisure, such as face painting and a range of fairground rides.

Visitors can also take home balloon models, with two Punch & Judy shows providing further entertainment on top of other stalls and attractions.

There will be prizes at stake in the popular horse hunt window competition as children who successfully search for hidden horses within the shopping centre windows will be rewarded.

Kevin Smith, centre manager, said: "Our summer fun day always proves to be very popular and is a great way to bring everyone together to enjoy the summer sunshine and make the most of family time during the school summer holidays."

The event kicks off on Wednesday, August 21 between 10am-2pm.

For more information, visit http://www.horsefairshoppingcentre.co.uk/horsefair-hosts-its-annual-summer-fun-day/.

