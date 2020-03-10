Public meeting on Wisbech incinerator plans will go ahead despite coronavirus fears

Wisbech incinerator plans 'massively flawed', says MP Steve Barclay. What the site would look like. Picture: SUBMITTED/ STEVE BARCLAY MP Archant

Concerns had been raised that Friday’s event could be called off because of the coronavirus ourbreak - but those involved confirm the event is still on.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The public meeting will take place at the Queen Mary Centre, in Queen's Road, at 6pm.

Organised by Wisbech Town Council, the event will provide more information about the proposals and aims to unit those who oppose the development.

You may also want to watch:

MP Stephen Barclay will be among the speakers. His office has confirmed the public meeting will still go ahead.

MVV Environment Ltd are proposing the incinerator is built in Algores Way at a site which is 750 metres from Thomas Clarkson Academy and 350 metres from The Eye Clinic.

Developers say there will be 'no smell' from the plant and it will create around 700 jobs while under construction, and then 40 full-time posts once it is up and running.

- What do you think about the incinerator proposals? Email louise.hepburn@archant.co.uk