Residents and businesses are being urged to share their views about how licences should be managed across Fenland.

Fenland District Council has launched a public consultation on its Draft Statement of Licensing Policy, which outlines how it may regulate businesses that sell or supply alcohol, provide entertainment or late-night refreshments.

Cllr Sam Clark, the council’s licensing portfolio holder, said: “We take our responsibility as the licensing authority in Fenland very seriously.

“We recognise both the needs of residents for a safe and healthy environment to live and work and the importance of well managed entertainment businesses to the local economy and vibrancy of the district.

“Therefore, it is extremely important we get the policy right for both businesses and residents and that we work in partnership with the police, fire service, other authorities and the whole community towards the promotion of the licensing objectives.”

The statement outlines the way the council will consider licence applications and the policy measures it will implement to ensure they comply with statutory licensing objectives.

The current policy runs until 2021 and must be updated every five years by law.

A public consultation on the Draft Statement of Licensing Policy runs until November 15.

For more information and to view a copy of the draft statement, visit the council’s website.

To receive a hard copy of the draft statement, email: licensing@fenland.gov.uk or call 01354 654321.

Written responses to the proposed policy can be emailed to licensing@fenland.gov.uk or sent to the Licensing Department at Fenland Hall, County Road, March, PE15 8NQ.