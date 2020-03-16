Public consultation into Wisbech mega incinerator plans begins today

Plans can now be viewed and MVV Environment Ltd has released its schedule of exhibitions, which may change depending on the coronavirus situation.

The company says it 'now seeks the views of local people on their proposals' as the project has received feedback from government planners.

Paul Carey, MVV's Managing Director, said: 'MVV recognises the importance of local people and knowledge to any new project and aims to develop a two-way dialogue with as wide a range of stakeholders as possible.

'This is the first of two consultation opportunities to be held before MVV finalises its planning application later in the year.'

The plans are publicly available at various locations in and around Wisbech until May 4 at:

- Awdry House in Ramnoth Road, Wisbech. Monday-Thursday 9am-5pm; Friday 9am-4:30pm.

- Marshland Hall in Marshland St James, Monday-Friday 10am-4pm.

- Oasis Community Centre, St Michael's Avenue, Wisbech. Monday-Friday 8:30am-7pm; Saturday and Sunday 9am-5pm.

- Rosmini Centre in Queens Road, Wisbech. Monday-Friday 9am-5pm.

- Wisbech Customer Service Centre at the Boathouse Business Centre. Monday-Friday 9am-4pm; Saturday 9am-12noon.

- Walton Highway Village Club in Lynn Road, Walton Highway. Monday-Sunday 7pm-10pm.

- Wisbech Library in Ely Place. Monday 9:30am-1pm; Tuesday 9:30am-7pm; Wednesday to Friday 9:30am-5pm; Saturday 9:30am-4pm.

- Wisbech St Mary Sports and Community Centre, Beechings Close, Wisbech St Mary. Monday-Sunday 7pm-10pm.

At the public exhibition events, MVV's team behind the project will be available to answer questions and hear any concerns.

These will be held on:

- March 30 at Marshland Hall in Marshland St James between 2pm and 8pm.

- April 1 at the Oasis Community Centre in St Michael's Avenue between 2pm and 8pm.

- April 4 at Thomas Clarkson Academy in Corporation Road between 10am and 5pm.

- April 21 at the Queen Mary Centre in Queens Road between 2pm and 8pm.

- April 22 at Walton Highway Village Club in Lynn Road, Walton Highway between 2pm and 8pm.

- April 23 at Tower Hall in Maltmas Drove in Friday Bridge between 2pm and 8pm.

- April 24 at Wisbech St Mary Sports and Community Centre in Beechings Close between 2pm and 8pm.

Meanwhile, nearly 300 people packed into the Queen Mary Centre in Wisbech on Friday night to hear MP Steve Barclay pledge to fight proposals for the mega incinerator in Algores Way.

This first stage of MVV's public consultation is known as the 'non-statutory consultation' and is part of the pre-application planning process for the site, named Medworth Energy from Waste Combined Heat and Power facility.

Residents can also send their questions and queries to MVV representatives through the website.

Developers say the energy from the waste combined heat and power facility will divert over half a million tonnes of landfill waste and expert every year and will generate over 50 megawatts of electricity.

It will also create steam which can be made available to local factories.

The total investment is said to be more than £300 million and around 700 jobs will be created during the three year construction, resulting in 40 full-time posts once it is up and running.

