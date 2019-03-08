Advanced search

Pub, salon, spa and 14 new bedrooms at Lyncroft care home in Wisbech following £250,000 hotel-style makeover

PUBLISHED: 17:09 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 01 November 2019

Pub, salon, spa and 14 extra bedrooms among new modern features at Lyncroft care home in Wisbech following hotel standard £250,000 makeover. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Archant

A pub, salon, spa and 14 extra bedrooms are among the new features at a Wisbech care home after a hotel standard £250,000 makeover.

Lyncroft Care Home on Clarkson Avenue, which offers residential and dementia care to 53 residents, has a new kitchen area, dining room and renovated lounge following the refurbishment which began eight months ago.

The most unusual addition is The Fisherman's Arms pub, which will host pub quizzes for residents as well as being a communal place for them to chat and enjoy fish and chip suppers.

One other plus for residents is a lunch menu - created by an in-house hospitality team among the 40 members of staff - which offers a choice of meals while there are themed dinners in the restaurant including a curry day, burns night supper, a Chinese New Year menu and a Christmas menu.

Lucy Bateson, marketing manager for County Court Care, which runs Lyncroft, said: "It was quite old fashioned and dark but we've made it much lighter and brighter.

"With the new restaurant and living room area, we've really tried to make it a nicer environment for residents to be able to chat with their families.

"It's been proven that the more physically and mentally active someone is, the better quality of life they will have - and that's what it's all about for us.

"If you're not well enough to live at home independently, it doesn't mean that life has to stop."

The Mayor of Wisbech, Councillor Michael Hill, cut the ribbon to officially re-open the home, which received a rating of 'good' in every area when it was inspected in January by the Care Quality Commission.

Cllr Hill said: "I'm impressed with everything, especially the décor, and that everyone now has their own shower room and toilet.

"Lyncroft is going to set a high standard for other care homes to achieve and will hopefully get them to buck their ideas up. It's certainly a place that I wouldn't mind moving into if I had to.

Roy Dare, who has been a resident for the last six months, said: "I like that it's all freshly painted and clean.

"I've not been to the pub yet, though, because I'm dodgy enough on my feet as it is. I don't want to get a bit tiddly and fall down."

Deputy manager Clair Baker-Taylor said: "When we get visitors now they comment about how up-market it is and say that it looks like a hotel.

"Myself and colleagues always say that the residents are here for their forever home so why can't they have a bit of luxury to live out their lives. We get luxury and so should they."

One woman who attended the open day said: "It looks fabulous, very classy. It's a magnificent building and what they've done with it is very impressive."

Lyncroft Care Home is holding an open day for members of the public this Sunday from 10am to 4pm and is currently recruiting for more members to join the team.

