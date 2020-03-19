Fenland pub-goers raise more than £2,800 for East Anglian Air Ambulance in year-long fundraising effort

Customers at The Bridge Inn, Wisbech St Mary have raised more than �2,800 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance following a year of fundraising. Picture: Supplied Supplied

A handful of Fenland pub-goers have raised more than £2,800 for a local air ambulance charity following a year of fundraising.

Customers at The Bridge Inn at Wisbech St Mary enjoyed a well-earned party after handing over £2,850 to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The group have already started preparing pots and decorations to sell at a home and garden auction in May to raise more charity cash.

Rita Gammon, pub landlady, said: “So good to have so many turn up for our fundraisers celebration party, thankyou everyone, hope you had fun.

“Locals have already started working hard setting seeds, potting up and taking cuttings.

“We are upcycling and making pots and decorations all for the next ‘Home and Garden Auction’.

“This is just one of the annual events which helps to add to our charity fund.

“Thanks to the generosity of all the revellers, including Pagan Gould’s encore hat money we have already made a good start on next year’s fund. Well done everyone.”