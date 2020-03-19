Advanced search

Fenland pub-goers raise more than £2,800 for East Anglian Air Ambulance in year-long fundraising effort

PUBLISHED: 16:45 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 19 March 2020

Customers at The Bridge Inn, Wisbech St Mary have raised more than �2,800 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance following a year of fundraising. Picture: Supplied

Customers at The Bridge Inn, Wisbech St Mary have raised more than �2,800 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance following a year of fundraising. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

A handful of Fenland pub-goers have raised more than £2,800 for a local air ambulance charity following a year of fundraising.

Customers at The Bridge Inn at Wisbech St Mary enjoyed a well-earned party after handing over £2,850 to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The group have already started preparing pots and decorations to sell at a home and garden auction in May to raise more charity cash.

You may also want to watch:

Rita Gammon, pub landlady, said: “So good to have so many turn up for our fundraisers celebration party, thankyou everyone, hope you had fun.

“Locals have already started working hard setting seeds, potting up and taking cuttings.

“We are upcycling and making pots and decorations all for the next ‘Home and Garden Auction’.

“This is just one of the annual events which helps to add to our charity fund.

“Thanks to the generosity of all the revellers, including Pagan Gould’s encore hat money we have already made a good start on next year’s fund. Well done everyone.”

Most Read

Wisbech care home in lockdown after resident contracts coronavirus in hospital

A resident of the Rose Lodge Care Home in Walton Road, Wisbech has contracted coronavirus in hospital.

Iceland supermarkets to open specifically for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarkets have changed their opening hours to accommodate the elderly and vulnerable.

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Hair salon removes books and magazines amid coronavirus pandemic to ‘keep our staff and clients as safe as we can’

The Retreat Hairdressing salon in Wisbech has removed magazines and books from the waiting area amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Most Read

Wisbech care home in lockdown after resident contracts coronavirus in hospital

A resident of the Rose Lodge Care Home in Walton Road, Wisbech has contracted coronavirus in hospital.

Iceland supermarkets to open specifically for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarkets have changed their opening hours to accommodate the elderly and vulnerable.

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Hair salon removes books and magazines amid coronavirus pandemic to ‘keep our staff and clients as safe as we can’

The Retreat Hairdressing salon in Wisbech has removed magazines and books from the waiting area amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Coronavirus: Public libraries in Cambridgeshire to remain open but in neighbouring Norfolk they will close

Events cancelled but Cambridgeshire libraries will remain open for now. Picture; ARCHANT

Fenland pub-goers raise more than £2,800 for East Anglian Air Ambulance in year-long fundraising effort

Customers at The Bridge Inn, Wisbech St Mary have raised more than �2,800 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance following a year of fundraising. Picture: Supplied

Driver left with ‘serious injury’ after car and van ‘loaded with clothes’ collide on junction and land in ditch

A van and car both landed in the ditch after colliding on Allens Drove junction with Birds Drove in Gorefield. Picture: Policing Fenland

Amazon worker, domestic abuse advisor, restaurant supervisor and prison officer among new Cambs police officers

A dozen new police officers were praised by the chief constable on Wednesday March 18 as they became the newest faces of Cambridgeshire Constabulary. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fenland couple James and Claire Dean decide to cancel fun fair due to open tonight in City Road, March

All set up and ready to go but a short time later James and Claire Dean were dismantling the fun fair planned for City Road March. Picture; DAVE KING
Drive 24