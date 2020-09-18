Provisional driver left one woman with ‘multitude of life-changing injuries’ after crushing her – leaving another with serious arm injuries

George Andronache, 32, seriously injured two of his colleagues after leaving work in New Bridge Lane, Wisbech, on July 16 last year.

A provisional driver has been jailed after crushing a colleague – leaving them with a “multitude of life-changing injuries” and seriously injuring another while leaving work.

George Andronache, 32, seriously injured two of his colleagues after leaving work in New Bridge Lane, Wisbech, on July 16 last year. Picture: Google Maps George Andronache, 32, seriously injured two of his colleagues after leaving work in New Bridge Lane, Wisbech, on July 16 last year. Picture: Google Maps

George Andronache was leaving work at New Bridge Lane in Wisbech on July 16 last year when he lost control of his car and crashed into parked cars.

The 31-year-old smashed his Hyundai Tucson into a row of cars as he was driving out of the packaging factory car park at around 6am.

A court heard how Andronache “accelerated at high speed” when he reached the road, crashing and crushing a 30-year-old woman who was getting into her car.

One of the parked cars moved and struck a 61-year-old woman who was on the pavement – both women were rushed to hospital.

The 30-year-old suffered a multitude of life changing injuries and requires ongoing care.

The 61-year-old also suffered serious injuries to her arms and was unable to work for more than three months.

Andronache, of Cannon Street, Wisbech, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without a licence and possession of an offensive weapon at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (September 16).

A metal extendable baton was found in the car which was seized by police at the scene.

In interview he couldn’t account for the baton and also said he believed his driving was “normal”.

He was sentenced to three years in prison and disqualified from driving for four and a half years with an extended retest after this time.

PC Ben Patten said: “There is no real explanation for why he decided to drive like this on this day.

“It shows that it only takes one moment of dangerous driving to destroy lives.”