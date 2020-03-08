Advanced search

Gallery

Protestors turn out for second time in a month to oppose energy from waste incinerator in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 18:31 08 March 2020

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an 'energy from waste' incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Archant

Protestors against a proposed 'energy from waste' incinerator staged their second rally in recent weeks in Wisbech today.

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

This time the pressure group Wis WIN (Wisbech Against Incineration held a low-key demonstration in the industrial area of the town.

Campaigners - who have formed a 2,000 strong Facebook group - want to halt plans for the incinerator that a company is considering building in Algores Way, off Weasenham Lane.

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Some 80 supporters turned up today to focus on local companies who they fear may be tempted to support the incinerator in return for cheaper energy.

One of the campaign organisers, former councillor Virginia Bucknor, said "We need the companies who have been mentioned by MVV (the company behind the incinerator) in their scoping report as possible purchasers of their 'energy from waste' project to support the community not the company.

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

"We also delivered letters to the four factory managers mentioned: Nestle Purina, Del Monte, Lamb Weston and Lineage calling on them to support our campaign against this monstrosity"

She added: "We are unable of course to properly know whether MVV have discussed with these businesses head offices.

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

"If the Wisbech plants agree to support WisWIN, this will give greater weight in persuading MVV not to go to the next stage"

She was pleased with today's turnout and thanked those who "very generously donated £126.57 which will enable us to provide more banners, posters and leaflets"

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

The self-financing WisWIN group has already managed to produce hundreds of leaflets which have begun appearing across the town and in neighbouring villages. One of the most recent people to join the group is social media manager of a local band. The band is considering holding a concert to win further support to halt the incinerator.

WisWIN campaigners say they have worked closely with protestors from King's Lynn who successfully helped to defeat a bid some years ago for a similar proposal in the West Norfolk town.

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

One of the King's Lynn spoke at a recent rally organised by WisWIN; the proposed incinerator for Wisbech is said to be twice the size of that rejected for King's Lynn.

MP Steve Barclay will be addressing a public meeting at the Queen Mary Centre on March 13 at 6pm.

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

"I remain strongly opposed to the proposals to build a waste incinerator in Wisbech," he said.

"I am following the planning process very closely and am working alongside colleagues on the council to ensure that the views of local residents are heard and acted on."

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

He has launched a petition to garner opposition.

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

New station in town centre, half hourly services to March but £200m likely to be cost of re-opening seven-mile Wisbech to March rail line

This special excursion train on September 23 1978 was the first passenger train to leave the old Wisbech Station for ten years. The seven mile stretch of rail will cost £200m to re-instate says a new report out this week. Picture; ARCHIVE/ARCHANT

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Elderly woman hospitalised after handbag snatch

A 76-year-old woman was left hospitalised after two men stole her handbag in Elizabeth Terrace, Wisbech. Police are now appealing for witnesses. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Lucky escape after car ends up in water-filled ditch

A driver and their passenger had a lucky escape after their car ended up in a water-filled ditch at Bythorne Bank, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

£16m Guyhirn roundabout improvements could start by next March - and maybe even sooner, says council transport chief

Guyhirn on the A47 Picture by Rob Howarth/Stella Pictures Ltd 07768 285551 20/02/2017

Most Read

New station in town centre, half hourly services to March but £200m likely to be cost of re-opening seven-mile Wisbech to March rail line

This special excursion train on September 23 1978 was the first passenger train to leave the old Wisbech Station for ten years. The seven mile stretch of rail will cost £200m to re-instate says a new report out this week. Picture; ARCHIVE/ARCHANT

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Elderly woman hospitalised after handbag snatch

A 76-year-old woman was left hospitalised after two men stole her handbag in Elizabeth Terrace, Wisbech. Police are now appealing for witnesses. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Lucky escape after car ends up in water-filled ditch

A driver and their passenger had a lucky escape after their car ended up in a water-filled ditch at Bythorne Bank, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

£16m Guyhirn roundabout improvements could start by next March - and maybe even sooner, says council transport chief

Guyhirn on the A47 Picture by Rob Howarth/Stella Pictures Ltd 07768 285551 20/02/2017

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Protestors turn out for second time in a month to oppose energy from waste incinerator in Wisbech

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Father and son give one day notice of closure after running Ship Inn on Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border for eight years

Picturesque Ship Inn at Brandon Creek has closed with just a day's notice. Picture; SHIP INN/FACEBOOK

Wisbech Town in positive spirits as dogged display earns a crucial point ahead of relegation six-pointer

Wisbech Town manager Brett Whaley is in positive mood after his side extended their unbeaten league run. Picture: DAN MASON

The Ferry Project in Wisbech launch public appeal to help the homeless this Easter

The Ferry Project has launched an Easter egg appeal for the homeless. From left, Cllr Samantha Hoy, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for housing, staff member John Heathorn, Ferry Project director Keith Smith and staff member Evelina Kaledaite. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

Cambridgeshire Flyball Team aiming to make history as they gun for glory at Crufts

86699025_2949139925358465_2889141851963523072_n
Drive 24