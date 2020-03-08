Gallery

Protestors turn out for second time in a month to oppose energy from waste incinerator in Wisbech

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an 'energy from waste' incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR Archant

Protestors against a proposed 'energy from waste' incinerator staged their second rally in recent weeks in Wisbech today.

This time the pressure group Wis WIN (Wisbech Against Incineration held a low-key demonstration in the industrial area of the town.

Campaigners - who have formed a 2,000 strong Facebook group - want to halt plans for the incinerator that a company is considering building in Algores Way, off Weasenham Lane.

Some 80 supporters turned up today to focus on local companies who they fear may be tempted to support the incinerator in return for cheaper energy.

One of the campaign organisers, former councillor Virginia Bucknor, said "We need the companies who have been mentioned by MVV (the company behind the incinerator) in their scoping report as possible purchasers of their 'energy from waste' project to support the community not the company.

"We also delivered letters to the four factory managers mentioned: Nestle Purina, Del Monte, Lamb Weston and Lineage calling on them to support our campaign against this monstrosity"

She added: "We are unable of course to properly know whether MVV have discussed with these businesses head offices.

"If the Wisbech plants agree to support WisWIN, this will give greater weight in persuading MVV not to go to the next stage"

She was pleased with today's turnout and thanked those who "very generously donated £126.57 which will enable us to provide more banners, posters and leaflets"

The self-financing WisWIN group has already managed to produce hundreds of leaflets which have begun appearing across the town and in neighbouring villages. One of the most recent people to join the group is social media manager of a local band. The band is considering holding a concert to win further support to halt the incinerator.

WisWIN campaigners say they have worked closely with protestors from King's Lynn who successfully helped to defeat a bid some years ago for a similar proposal in the West Norfolk town.

One of the King's Lynn spoke at a recent rally organised by WisWIN; the proposed incinerator for Wisbech is said to be twice the size of that rejected for King's Lynn.

MP Steve Barclay will be addressing a public meeting at the Queen Mary Centre on March 13 at 6pm.

"I remain strongly opposed to the proposals to build a waste incinerator in Wisbech," he said.

"I am following the planning process very closely and am working alongside colleagues on the council to ensure that the views of local residents are heard and acted on."

He has launched a petition to garner opposition.

