'Church is not just for worship, it is a space for the community': Fen church of St Peter and St Paul packed for Last Night of the Proms event

09 September, 2019 - 11:36
The seventh annual Last Night of the Proms event held at the Church of St Peter and St Paul in Wisbech on Saturday, September 7. Picture: Ian Carter

Ian Carter

It was another roaring success for the Church of St Peter and St Paul in Wisbech as they held their seventh annual Last Night of the Proms concert.

This year's theme was the music of the last 75 years and the King's Lynn Town Band took the near 200 attendees back to the 40s and all the way to modern day.

All in aid of the up-keep of the Fen church, the event took place on Saturday, September 7 and organisers say, without it, they couldn't keep the church doors open.

Trevor Wright, church warden, said: "The concert was fantastic, it went really well and we had nearly 200 people through our doors.

"I always make a point to say goodbye to everyone at the end and most people said to me 'see you again next year', so that was nice.

"We strive to have an open church, from morning until night. But without events like this one, we couldn't keep it open.

"I believe that church is not just for worship, it is a space for the community and it should be used for events like this, it is very important."

The Church of St Peter and St Paul has just got through the first stage of their Heritage Lottery Fund bid for £560,000 to pay for maintenance and upgraded facilities.

Mr Wright added: "There is work that needs to be done to the roof, we also need a toilet. The money would be used to protect our church for the future generation.

