Ex-Manchester United football player Luke Chadwick to visit Isleham United Youth Football Club for fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 12:28 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 08 November 2019

Former Man Utd player Luke Chadwick (pictured) is visiting the Isleham United Youth Football Club in December. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

A former professional footballer - who played for Manchester United - is visiting Isleham United Youth Football Club this December.

Luke Chadwick, who has played for a number of clubs including West Ham, England's U21s, Stoke City and Soham Town Rangers, will pay the under 8s a visit on December 8.

It's all part of a fundraiser in a bid to make £5,000 in order to send the two under 8 teams to the EFS Football Festival held at Butlins, Skegness in May 2020.

Chadwick's visit is just one of the events the club are holding in the run up to the festival next year as they plan to stage various fundraisers throughout the year.

Kate Harding, under 8s greys manager, said: "We hope to get all 18 players of our two under 8s teams to the football festival next year.

"The final price of around £5,000 will cover everything from accommodations to travel, all expenses for the event."

The former player, now turned coach, works for the Football Fun Factory, a nation-wide franchise aiming to keep young people active.

The club has sent a letter out to local businesses asking for support ahead of the four-day festival, offering them a chance to sponsor the kit.

Raffle tickets priced at £25 are being offered out and the winner will have their company logo printed on front the club's kit seen by thousands at the event.

Ms Harding added: "This is the biggest grassroots youth football tournament in the UK with an expected turn out of over 4,000 people.

"There are no academy players allowed, only grassroots. The finalists at the competition will play at St George's Park National Football Centre.

"We are looking to raise as much sponsorship as possible to help cover the cost for the children.

"We would be grateful if anyone could make a donation, offer a raffle prize or for any company to buy a raffle ticket for football kit advertisement."

Around £1,500 has already been put in by parents to secure the team's deposit into the festival and the club will be working hard until May.

If you would like to donate, email Kate on: katieharding24@hotmail.co.uk

