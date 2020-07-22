Advanced search

Humboldt penguins get their own private beach at Sea Life in sunny Hunstanton

PUBLISHED: 16:31 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 22 July 2020

Humboldt penguins at the Sea Life centre in Hunstanton have been given their own private beach as lockdown restrictions ease. Picture: SEA LIFE

SEA LIFE

As Brits book exotic European holidays as lockdown restrictions ease, the Humboldt penguins in Hunstanton are playing it safe and staying in Norfolk.

The small colony at the Sea Life centre in Sunny Hunny have been given their own private island to keep the fluffy birds cool in the hot weather.

After a very sunny spring, the summer holiday began with a hot weekend with temperatures around 27C, making it unsafe for the rookery.

The team at Sea Life have put parasols in place on their new private island made up of their very own lido and exclusive swimming pool.

Cody Townsend, member of animal care team at SEA LIFE Hunstanton, said “When we first put them out all the penguins were curious.

“Barney was following us around wondering what was going on and being nosey.

“Once the parasols were up the penguins were all using them straight away. Most of the time you can see Ellie and Beau under the shade, they both love them!”

