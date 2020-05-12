Advanced search

Victim named as two accused of murder appear via video-link in court

PUBLISHED: 15:17 12 May 2020

Two men from Milner Road, Wisbech, have been charged with murder following the discovery of a man's body in Sandall Road, Wisbech, in the early hours of Saturday. Police raided the property in Milner Road shortly after the man's body was discovered. Picture: Terry Harris/Supplied

Terry Harris/Supplied

The man who died following a ‘brutal assault’ in Wisbech lived just seven minutes from the two men accused of his murder.

Mindaugas Arlauskas, 28, of Princes Road, Wisbech, has been named as the victim of last Saturday’s attack although police say formal identification is yet to take place.

His family have been informed and requested privacy.

The two men charged with his murder appeared via video link at Cambridge magistrates’ court today (May 12) and were remanded in custody.

A further court hearing is scheduled for Thursday (May 14) at Cambridge Crown Court.

The body of Mr Arlauskas was discovered at about 5.10am on Saturday, May 9, outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech.

A post mortem examination carried out by Dr Ben Swift at Peterborough City Hospital yesterday (May11) concluded he died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Tomas Lazdauskas, 23 of Milner Road, Wisbech and Donatas Umbrasas, 27 of Albany Road, Wisbech, have both been charged with murder.

The arrests follow a major police hunt following the discovery of Mr Arlauskas’s body in a hedgerow in Sandall Road.

Milner Road, Wisbech, where two men lived who have been charged with murder. It follows the discovery of a body found on Saturday in Sandall Road, Picture; TERRY HARRISMilner Road, Wisbech, where two men lived who have been charged with murder. It follows the discovery of a body found on Saturday in Sandall Road, Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Police say it was a “brutal assault” and the post-mortem has confirmed the victim died as a result of “blunt force trauma to the head”.

The body was found at about 5.10am on May 9. A bicycle was found next to it. The area near to where the body was sealed off and photographs have emerged of police raiding a house in Milner Road later in the day.

Detective Chief Supt Martin Brunning of the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: “We are in touch with the victim’s next of kin and are keeping them updated.”

Det Chief Supt Brunning said extra police were drafted into the town following the incident.

Body found in Wisbech, Sandall Road, Wisbech Saturday 09 May 2020. A small team of forensic experts are at the scene. Picture by Terry Harris.Body found in Wisbech, Sandall Road, Wisbech Saturday 09 May 2020. A small team of forensic experts are at the scene. Picture by Terry Harris.

“This is a tragic death. I am satisfied it is a contained incident and officers working in Wisbech will be a reassuring presence for local people who may feel alarmed by these events.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they know anything about the murder, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 107 of May 9 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

