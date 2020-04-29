Advanced search

Prisoner about to released after knife attack conviction threw boiling water at fellow inmate, court hears

PUBLISHED: 15:59 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 29 April 2020

He was hours from freedom but then Mark O'Reilly hurled boiling water at a fellow inmate at Peterborough prison, A court jaled him for six years. Picture; CAMBS COPS

He was hours from freedom but then Mark O'Reilly hurled boiling water at a fellow inmate at Peterborough prison, A court jaled him for six years. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Archant

On the eve of being released from a nine-year sentence for attacking and stabbing a former friend, Mark O’Reilly threw boiling water over a fellow inmate at Peterborough prison.

The victim suffered life-changing injuries and no longer has full use of his right eye.

O’Reilly was jailed for a further six years which will run alongside the remainder of his nine- year sentence.

C Peter Hume said: “O’Reilly was already behind bars for a serious attack and this incident proves he still isn’t ready to be released back into society.

“The victim has been left scarred for life, both physically and mentally, as a result of O’Reilly’s actions.”

O’Reilly, 29, was jailed for nine years at Cambridge Crown Court in 2014 after he admitted to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm earlier that year.

On December l5 last year, the night before he was due to be released on licence after serving half of his sentence, he launched an attack on the man, who is in his 20s.

O’Reilly approached the man, who was playing pool, with a kettle full of boiling water and threw the contents at his face before being detained by prison staff.

In interview he told officers he had borrowed the kettle from another prisoner and had overreacted to something the victim said.

O’Reilly appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on April 28 for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent at a previous hearing.

In addition to a further six years in prison, O’Reilly will be placed on licence for four years after his release from prison, meaning he must adhere to strict conditions, otherwise he will return to prison for the remainder of the licence period.

In 2015 a court heard how O’Reilly and his twin brother attacked a 22-year-old man, a former friend, after a fall-out over cannabis and a girl friend

The twins trapped the victim in a bedroom at a house in Eastfield Road, Peterborough, and whilst his brother threw a fire extinguisher at him, Mark O’Reilly stabbed him repeatedly with a knife.

The victim fell down the stairs and into the street to escape where he was found by paramedics and rushed to hospital. He was treated for four stab wounds and collapsed lungs,

Police described it as a “premeditated, brutal and sustained attack on the victim who received a number of life-threatening wounds”.

Reclining armchair among pile of domestic items dumped in the open countryside at Tydd St Giles

Fly tipped armchair and other items at Tydd St Giles, Picture; TWITTER

School staff re-create Queen’s I Want To Break Free music video for kids bored in lockdown

Staff at St Peter�s Junior School in Wisbech have re-created Queen�s iconic I Want To Break Free music video for pupils bored during lockdown. Picture: Submitted

Boy, 5, gifted new tablet computer from villager after painting positivity rocks

Logan Goodale was gifted a new tablet computer after painting and hiding positivity rocks around Walpole St Andrew near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

‘We should be proud of our town’: Aerial drone footage shows quiet Wisbech on lockdown

Wisbech from above. Aerial footage shows quiet Fenland town during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: YouTube/Konrad Klich

