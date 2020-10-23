Principal at Wisbech primary school publishes 44th children’s book

Carrie Norman (left), principal at Peckover Primary School in Wisbech, has co-authored her latest book 'The Exceptionally Bad Tooth Fairy'.

A primary school principal has published her 44th book aimed at developing children’s vocabulary.

Carrie Norman, principal at Peckover Primary School in Wisbech, has co-authored her book called ‘The Exceptionally Bad Tooth Fairy’, which helps children learn new vocabulary while having fun and encouraging wider reading.

Carrie, who has published 43 dual language books for children using English as an additional language, teamed with Kate Woods and illustrator Jamie Maxwell for her latest work which took a year to complete.

“It is different from a traditional story book as the story contains highlighted words and, on the facing page, it gives synonyms that children can swap into the story,” Carrie said.

“There are also word definitions and etymology so children can understand the origins of some of the words and start making connections.

“This one, as well as being a funny story, is all about vocabulary development, which is so important, especially in the primary years.”

Carrie said she is already working on the second book in ‘The Mighty Wordlings’ series.

‘The Exceptionally Bad Tooth Fairy’, produced by Norman Woods Publishing, is available at retailers such as Waterstones and Amazon.

