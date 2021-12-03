News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Princess hears first hand account of modern slavery

John Elworthy

Published: 11:40 AM December 3, 2021
HRH Princess Eugenie with her fellow charity member colleague Julia Boinville visit Wisbech.

HRH Princess Eugenie with her fellow charity member colleague Julia Boinville visit Wisbech. - Credit: Julie Spence

HRH Princess Eugenie began a visit to Wisbech at the Rosmini Centre, where she met staff, volunteers, and service users.  

Rosmini trustee John McGill spoke to the princess about why the centre was developed and how it meets local needs. 

David Bailey, Fenland Council’s traveller and diversity manager, spoke about the connection between migration and modern slavery. 

He also spoke about the work of partners and the Diverse Communities Forum to support migrant communities, tackle exploitation and promote integration and cohesion. 

The princess was visiting as part of her work with her charity The Anti-Slavery Collective; her fellow founder Julia de Boinville, accompanied her. 

Princess Eugenie also visited the Ferry Project, which provides shelter and support to homeless people locally and victims fleeing modern day slavery.  

She also learned about the multi-agency task force Operation Pheasant, which targets rogue landlords and illegal gang masters who exploit migrant workers in Fenland. 

 She rounded off her day by visiting the Wisbech and Fenland Museum, where she saw the campaign chest belonging to Wisbech-born anti-slavery activist Thomas Clarkson.  

She also met former Thomas Clarkson Academy students, Anna Ivaskevica and Gvidas Grikietis, who co-curated the exhibition Anti-Slavery Campaigns as part of the museum’s Articles for Change project; and congratulated them on winning a regional Museum Young Volunteer Award. 

