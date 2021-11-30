Princess Eugenie comes to town in bid to tackle modern slavery
- Credit: Mrs Julie Spence
Two years have passed since Princess Eugenie first suggested the idea of visiting Wisbech, but now, she has finally done just that.
Eugenie met staff, volunteers and service users at the town’s Rosmini Centre on November 29, before trips to Wisbech and Fenland Museum and The Ferry Project.
The visit was part of a bid to raise awareness on modern slavery and what is being done to tackle the issue locally and nationally.
Eugenie, a founding member of the Anti-Slavery Collective campaign, also discussed the anti-slavery movement and learnt about Wisbech hero, Thomas Clarkson.
“It was a nice visit,” Anita Grodkiewicz, manager of the Rosmini Centre, said.
“We wanted to talk about the preventative work we are doing and how that fits with what other organisations are doing, too.”
In 2019, Eugenie attended a conference in London where the Rosmini Centre worked alongside Fenland District Council on a project focusing on modern slavery.
The Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM, then asked Anita about a visit to Fenland, which was meant to take place in February last year before the Covid-19 pandemic began.
“She was planning to come last year before Covid, so Julie then asked if we’re able to organise a visit after that point,” said Anita.
“This was more about the practical side where she met staff and volunteers here and how we address modern slavery.”
Eugenie was accompanied by other members of the Anti-Slavery Collective, which aims to involve those such as survivors, law enforcement agencies and academics to raise awareness of modern slavery as a global epidemic.
The Rosmini Centre provides information, advice and guidance on spotting the signs of modern slavery and working with different organisations towards resolving the problem.
Eugenie was keen to learn how Wisbech is tackling modern slavery, as well as the training provided to help more people help potential victims now and in future.
“I think one of the things she was interested in was why is modern slavery happening here,” Anita added.
“It was a visit she was interested in two years ago, so to see it was still in her mind means it’s definitely something she wants to drive towards.”