Princes win top food and drink industry award

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:15 AM October 14, 2021    Updated: 10:27 AM October 14, 2021
International food and drink group, Princes, has been named Employer of the Year at The Grocer's Gold Awards 2021

An international food and drink group which has factory sites in Wisbech and Long Sutton was named employer of the year at The Grocer’s Gold Awards 2021. 

A Grocer Gold award is one of the highest accolades a company operating in the food and drink industry can receive. 

Open to retailers, wholesalers and food and drink manufacturers, the award is for the employer who, over the past 12 months, has ‘done the most to create a positive working environment'.

The employer will have also ‘redirected and trained its people, improving the company’s reputation and performance in the process’. 

In announcing Princes as Employer of the Year at London’s Guildhall hosted by Rt. Hon. Lord William Hague, the judges described Princes as a “true turnaround story”. 

They said: “In 2018, Princes suffered a 22% slump in pre-tax profits. That prompted a transformation and Princes’ people were a crucial part of this mission. 

Chief people officer at Princes, Jo Dent, receiving the Employer of the Year award at The Grocer's Gold Awards 2021.

“The starting point was a ‘People Excellence Strategy’ that went on to deliver concrete action. 

“To reward achievement, it put in place a quality Pride in Princes awards programme that gave out cash prizes to high performers.  

"This was followed by an Inclusion & Diversity programme in the summer.

“To support mental health and wellbeing, Princes put together a monthly campaign with updates and information.

“It ensured staff weren’t out of pocket for Covid-related absences, and has committed to flexible working in the wake of the pandemic. 

“Princes has not only managed to boost retention, but had a record number of entries to its Graduate Scheme in 2021.” 

Other companies shortlisted for the award were Tesco, Aldi and Morrisons. 

Princes' food and drink range. The group has been named Employer of the Year at The Grocer's Gold Awards 2021.

The judges were impressed by Prince’s commitment to ensuring that colleagues feel part of a team and that they have a common purpose in striving to achieve their vision to ‘proudly help families to eat well without costing the earth’. 

Joe Dent, Princes’ chief people officer, said: “These awards are the most sought after in our industry. 

“We are only at the beginning of our journey. There’s still so much to do to complete the transformation of Princes into a true Employer of Choice.” 

