'You will never be forgotten' - Prince Harry sends heartfelt message to bereaved children from Scotty's Little Soldiers

Prince Harry dresses as Santa for message to Scotty's Little Soldiers. Picture: SCOTTY'S LITTLE SOLDIERS Archant

The Duke of Sussex told bereaved children of members of the British Armed Forces "you will never be forgotten" in a special Christmas message.

Corporal Lee Scott died in July 2009 serving in Afghanistan. He attended school in March. Picture: ARCHANT Corporal Lee Scott died in July 2009 serving in Afghanistan. He attended school in March. Picture: ARCHANT

Dressed as Santa on a recorded video, Harry sent his festive wishes to nearly 200 children at a party put on by the Scotty's Little Soldiers charity earlier this month.

He told them he wanted to "encourage you guys to look around and realise that you are part of a family".

The Duke went on: "Having met some of you a few years ago, or most of you, I know how incredibly strong you are.

"So yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard but I know that every single one of you by helping each other out that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and a fantastic Christmas as well.

"Your parents, they will never be forgotten and you will never be forgotten."

Founded by war widow Nikki Scott, Scotty's Little Soldiers supports children across the UK who have lost a parent who served in the British forces.

Her husband Cpl Lee Scott died in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2009.

Cpl Scott, who attended Neale-Wade in March, was known to his friends and army colleagues as Scotty.

She said: "It can be a difficult time of year for these kids, so receiving a heartfelt message from Prince

Harry really meant the world to them.

"The message was a surprise and the look on their faces was priceless."

The charity was set after Ms Scott's husband and father to her two children, Corporal Lee Scott, was killed in Afghanistan a decade ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently "spending private family time in Canada" a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said.

She added: "The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to the duchess for seven years before she became a member of the royal family.

"They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son."