A Wisbech primary school has been praised by inspectors for its "happy and united" environment and strong leadership.

Peckover Primary School, in Leverington Road, was ranked as good by Ofsted inspectors following the two-day inspection.

The school was described as being "at the heart of its diverse community" where "relationships are strong" and everyone is proud to be part of a team.

The education watchdog said that the curriculum was designed to "excite" students.

They were impressed with how the school takes care of "a significant number of pupils who have substantial barriers to learning".

Lead inspector Ashley Best-White, said: "Leaders and well-trained staff provide what is needed for children to overcome these difficulties and become successful.

"Teachers capture the pupils' enthusiasm by planning learning that interests and motivates them.

"Pupils achieve well and are understandably proud of their school.

"Leaders have created a place where everyone is welcome and relationships are strong."

The report praised the teaching of mathematics; with many achieving standards which are often "well above" the national average.

Ofsted said that the needs of those with special educational needs and/or disabilities were also met "very well".

The school is part of The Brooke Weston Trust, who were noted as providing "regular and effective support" for leaders and governors.

Principal Carrie Norman said: "I am delighted that this report recognises the commitment of the Peckover staff, who work so hard to put this school at the heart of the community and build the trust and support of our families, which is so important to us.

"I am also pleased that Ofsted acknowledged our wonderful children, who are respectful and well mannered."

In terms of improvement, the school was advised to make sure that the curriculum was coherent in subjects other than mathematics and English.

They were also told to "check that pupils know more and remember more" by continuing with their plans to improve their assessment systems.

The school has 366 children on their roll aged between three and 11.

They hold breakfast and after-school clubs and recently opened a nursery for children from age three.

