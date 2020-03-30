Council praises businesses for complying with coronavirus lockdown rules

Fenland District Council says the majority of businesses are complying with the new closure regulations introduced earlier in the month.

A few businesses were open when they should’ve been shut, but closed immediately when approached by enforcement officers.

Councillor Samantha Hoy, Fenland District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environmental Health, said: “I’m pleased that businesses in the district have been compliant with the new legislation and acted responsibly, and we thank them for their co-operation. We understand this is an incredibly difficult time for them and we will do everything we can to help and support them.

“However it is absolutely vital that businesses and retailers abide by the new rules, which have been put in place to safeguard everyone’s safety. Our officers will continue to monitor compliance, and have the power to prosecute anyone caught breaching them.”

Fenland District Council’s Environmental Health team is responsible for enforcing the Government’s closure of certain businesses as part of further measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Business Closure) (England) Regulations 2020 came into effect on March 21, and allow authorities to prosecute any businesses caught defying the new legislation.

Businesses which fail to comply will be issued with prohibition notices. They could also face unlimited fines and the loss of alcohol licences.

The regulations apply to businesses and venues that involve “prolonged social contact” such as restaurants, pubs, cafés, cinemas, nightclubs, theatres, museums, betting shops and hair and beauty salons.

Business which are staying open and have people in their offices or onsite (where they cannot work from home) should ensure that employees are able to follow Public Health England guidelines including, maintaining a two-metre distance from others, and regular hand washing.

