Crash boy's mum says he's 'badly shaken but OK'
Police have found the driver of car who left the scene after his car left the road early today and brought down power lines.
The incident happened on the A1101 Sutton Road, Wisbech near to the junction with Gypsy Lane, Leverington.
An off-duty police officer came across the abandoned car on his way home at 01.46am.
“The driver had left the scene, the vehicle was recovered by police and enquiries are ongoing into this,” said a post on Policing Fenland Facebook.
In response to numerous Facebook posts, the driver’s mother posted “thank you for your concern, it was my son; he is still badly shaken but OK, thanks again”.
The Ford Fiesta Zetec was recovered by police.
The police spokesperson said the road was closed at 05.44 because the power lines were down across the road.
"UK Power Networks are dealing,” said the statement. “No injuries reported at scene. A number of properties have also lost their power due to this incident.”