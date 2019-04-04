Published: 2:56 PM April 4, 2019 Updated: 6:26 AM November 4, 2020

Steve and Lynette Reeves (pictured) are taking on this year’s London Marathon as a couple in aid of the childhood cancer charity, Children With Cancer UK. Picture: FACEBOOK - Credit: FACEBOOK

A couple from the Fens will be taking on this year’s London Marathon with the aim of helping the fight against childhood cancer.

Lynette and Steve Reeves from Wisbech have been running up to 30 miles a week in preparation ahead of the capital city sprint which takes place this month.

Both Mr and Mrs Reeves work at the Upwell Health Centre where Steve is the practice and business manager and Lynette is the advanced nurse practitioner.

Lynette said: “I’ve always dreamt of running in the London Marathon, but it was the opportunity to use my run to try and help children with cancer that spurred me on to sign up”.

The power couple say they know the race will be a “physical and mental test”, however they explained “what children undergoing cancer treatment endure, it just can’t compare”.

Mr and Mrs Reeves are two of 1,400 fundraisers who will face the 26.2-mile course through London in aid of Children with Cancer UK – the largest number of runners for any charity.

They set a modest fundraising target of £3,500 – which has already been broken – that will go towards research to discover new and better treatments for childhood cancers.

Steve added: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has already sponsored us and if anyone else would like to sponsor, they can do so via Virgin Money.

To donate, visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LynetteandSteveReeves