Roller skating rink forced shut after staff member tests positive for Covid-19
PUBLISHED: 10:22 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:22 29 October 2020
A roller skating rink in the Fens has been forced shut after one of their staff members has tested positive for Covid-19.
Skaters at Walpole Highway near Wisbech has turn people away on Wednesday night (October 28) after the positive coronavirus test came back.
The 6pm to 9pm session didn’t go ahead and an apology was released on social media for those who had travelled to the Mill Road rink.
A spokesperson said: “We apologise for the inconvenience and are grateful for your understanding.
“Unfortunately, one of our staff members has tested positive for Covid-19.
“Following current guidelines, this means that we will have to close Skaters for the time being.
“As a further precaution, other members of staff who have had contact with the infected staff member are now self-isolating.
“These staff members do not currently have any symptoms and therefore at this present moment in time there is no requirement for any other members of staff or customers to self-isolate.
“We have informed the appropriate authorities and in conjunction with our local borough council, will work towards reopening a safe and protected environment.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause but the health of our staff and customers is our main concern during these troubled times.
“Once again thank you for your support and we look forward to seeing you again soon.”
