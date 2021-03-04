News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Port of Wisbech continues to defy the trend with 'remarkable' turnout

Logo Icon

Darren Green

Published: 11:28 AM March 4, 2021   
The Stortebeker towers over the Sandal. The former is the biggest ship to berth in Wisbech in the last five years.

Stortebeker towers over the Sandal, claiming the top spot for the biggest ship to berth at the Port of Wisbech in the last five years. - Credit: Darren Green

The country may well be in the grip of a recession, pandemic and dealing with Brexit.  

However, one thing is for sure; the Port of Wisbech continues to buck the trend despite all these factors.  

For the second month this year, despite lockdown, it has handled eight ships, seven arriving with timber and one with bricks. 

The Douwent was the first vessel of the month, arriving on the third PM from Aalst in Belgium with bricks and sailing on the fourth PM to Dutch capital Amsterdam.  

She also recently had a refit and now sports a new hull, changing its colours from grey to blue whilst in drydock.   

The Douwent was the first vessel to arrive at the Port of Wisbech in February.

The Douwent, which was the first vessel to arrive at Wisbech in February, discharging bricks. - Credit: Darren Green

You may also want to watch:

Two days later, the Kata arrived on the fifth PM tide from Riga, the capital city of Latvia, with timber before it sailed on the sixth PM tide bound for Moerdijk in Holland.   

Snowlark arrived on the ninth AM with more timber discharged and sailed the next tide to Rouen in France.   

Most Read

  1. 1 Jail for sex offender who went abroad and missed his appointments
  2. 2 LETTER: High Covid rates in Wisbech and 'sceptic' councillors?
  3. 3 Two-car collision on A47
  1. 4 Publish and be damned: 'farmgate' report goes to the vote
  2. 5 'He absolutely pummeled me' - Man, 70, describes vicious attack
  3. 6 Rapid Covid-19 test centre highlights latest success
  4. 7 Police arrest 13 people, seize guns and more than £200k of drugs
  5. 8 Port of Wisbech continues to defy the trend with 'remarkable' turnout
  6. 9 Paedophile exposed himself to mum near school
  7. 10 A 42-bedroom hotel with ballroom and set in three acres for sale

Scanlark arrived on the 10th AM with timber, discharging and sailing the next tide dropping anchor in The Wash as it then headed for Antwerp in Belgium two days later.   

Bonita then arrived on the 14th PM tide with timber from Riga and at 64.35m, was classed as the smallest vessel to arrive at the Port of Wisbech in almost nine years.  

She sailed on the 16th AM tide, passing the largest ship that has berthed at the Fenland port in the last five years, the Stortebeker, at an impressive 82.5m. 

Bonita was the smallest vessel to arrive at Wisbech in nearly nine years.

Bonita, which was the smallest vessel to arrive at the Port of Wisbech in nearly nine years, discharging timber. - Credit: Darren Green

This ship had arrived on the 15th PM tide along with the Sandal, both with timber from Riga, making it three ships in port at the same time for the second time this year.   

It was also the first ever call by the Stortebeker, which was discharged and sailed less than 24 hours after arriving, bound for Kvinesdal in Norway.   

Sandal then sailed on the 17th PM tide for Riga to load more timber, before Seg made it eight vessels for the month, arriving on the 17th AM tide and sailing on the 18th PM tide also for Riga to load more timber.   

But that was not all for the Port of Wisbech. 

In fact, some 7,650 cubic metres of timber was discharged from the last four vessels of the month, making it a remarkable week. 

Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wisbech man at Askham House in Doddington

Video

Determined David's bid to recover thanks to rehab centre

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Wisbech coach lines up challenge for Jamie Robinson

Brother-in-law eyes 400-mile trek in memory of United fan Jamie

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Will Sutton tells other Fenland councillors a 'little dickie bird' told him MP Steve Barclay had asked his local Conservative association to return a £10,000 lockdown grant 

Fenland District Council | Exclusive

Councillor says MP Steve Barclay told Tories to return £10k lockdown grant

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Fenland District Council Full Council in February 2021

Fenland District Council

Fenland’s poorest to have council tax support cut

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus