Popular Fenland pizza takeaway to close

PUBLISHED: 11:23 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 22 September 2020

Owners Brian and Jeni Cairns of Fresh Pizza & Cookhouse in Whittlesey have announced the pizza takeaway will close at the end of September,

After preparing pizzas for 27 years, the owners of a popular pizza takeaway have announced they will be closing.

Brian and Jeni Cairns, the owners of Fresh Pizza Company and Cookhouse in Whittlesey, have told customers they will stop deliveries at the end of the month.

A post on their Facebook page said: “It is with a heavy heart that we say farewell to the cookhouse at the end of September.

“We have loved making pizzas and other food for our wonderful customers over the past 27 years, and are so grateful that you kept coming back for more.

“But the time has come for a change. There are many reasons for our decision but the current situation is obviously a big factor.”

The message also thanked the community for their custom.

The business’ website explained that it was currently offering a delivery and collection takeaway service Wednesday-Saturday. It is not offering an eat-in service.

As well as pizza, the restaurant in Queens Street also offered a variety of American and Mexican dishes.

Commenting on the news, customer Liz Knighton said: “So sorry to hear this.

“We’ve enjoyed many lovely meals with wonderful service from you over the years - thank you.

“Very best wishes to you both for the future xxx”

Becky Lou added: “Such sad news.

“The best fajitas I’ve ever had and an amazing restaurant. Wonderful staff. Good luck for the future. Xx”

