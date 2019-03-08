Advanced search

Poppy display made out of plastic bottles in Fenland village remembers the fallen

PUBLISHED: 12:39 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 11 November 2019

Poppy display made out of plastic bottles in Fenland village remembers the fallen. Picture: IAN CARTER

Poppy display made out of plastic bottles in Fenland village remembers the fallen. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Two hundred poppies made out of plastic bottles sparked interest in a unique display outside a house in Leverington.

Poppy display made out of plastic bottles in Fenland village remembers the fallen. Picture: IAN CARTER Poppy display made out of plastic bottles in Fenland village remembers the fallen. Picture: IAN CARTER

David and Linda Field, who have been married for 35 years, crafted the design during the summer months before erecting it on Remembrance Sunday.

David made the poppy cascade by building an A-frame and covering it in mesh.

Linda cut and painted the end of pop bottles to then place them on the frame.

Two Tommy silhouettes were also made out of cardboard and painted black before being placed either side.

Poppy display made out of plastic bottles in Fenland village remembers the fallen. Picture: IAN CARTER Poppy display made out of plastic bottles in Fenland village remembers the fallen. Picture: IAN CARTER

David, 64, said: "We had seen similar displays in villages around the country and wanted to create our own.

"Linda spent the summer painting the poppies while sitting in the garden.

"It created a lot of attention yesterday (November 10) as people kept stopping to take pictures.

"We wanted to do something just to remember those who had served for us."

Poppy display made out of plastic bottles in Fenland village remembers the fallen. Picture: IAN CARTER Poppy display made out of plastic bottles in Fenland village remembers the fallen. Picture: IAN CARTER

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Wisbech remembers: Town comes together for annual act of remembrance and two minutes’ silence at war memorial

2019 Wisbech remembers: The town came out in huge numbers to pay their respects for Remembrance Sunday. And the town fell silent as the two minute was observed. Picture; IAN CARTER

Poppy display made out of plastic bottles in Fenland village remembers the fallen

Poppy display made out of plastic bottles in Fenland village remembers the fallen. Picture: IAN CARTER

Mum’s heartfelt plea for witnesses after son, 20, receives serious ‘life changing’ injuries after A142 motor cycle collision

Josiah Harrington was seriously injured when his motor cycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture; FAMILY

‘He is very special’ - Gary Barlow fan Sue Smith from Ely snaps selfies after 5,000 tweets to meet the popstar

Gary Barlow superfan from Ely Sue Smith has took selfies with the star - and even got his autograph as a tattoo. Picture: SUE SMITH

MP Lucy Frazer under fire after using maiden speech to describe how Cromwell defeated the Scots and sent them as “slaves to the colonies”

Lucy Frazer

Most Read

Wisbech remembers: Town comes together for annual act of remembrance and two minutes’ silence at war memorial

2019 Wisbech remembers: The town came out in huge numbers to pay their respects for Remembrance Sunday. And the town fell silent as the two minute was observed. Picture; IAN CARTER

Poppy display made out of plastic bottles in Fenland village remembers the fallen

Poppy display made out of plastic bottles in Fenland village remembers the fallen. Picture: IAN CARTER

Mum’s heartfelt plea for witnesses after son, 20, receives serious ‘life changing’ injuries after A142 motor cycle collision

Josiah Harrington was seriously injured when his motor cycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture; FAMILY

‘He is very special’ - Gary Barlow fan Sue Smith from Ely snaps selfies after 5,000 tweets to meet the popstar

Gary Barlow superfan from Ely Sue Smith has took selfies with the star - and even got his autograph as a tattoo. Picture: SUE SMITH

MP Lucy Frazer under fire after using maiden speech to describe how Cromwell defeated the Scots and sent them as “slaves to the colonies”

Lucy Frazer

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Poppy display made out of plastic bottles in Fenland village remembers the fallen

Poppy display made out of plastic bottles in Fenland village remembers the fallen. Picture: IAN CARTER

Couple call time on their million plus Christmas lights display in Fenland village

A couple from the Fens have called time on their annual Christmas lights display. Robert and Amanda Dempsey began their display at Turves near March five years agi but have now decided to call it a day. They raised over £50,000 for cancer research. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Teenager ‘stabbed five times’ in Ely - victim in hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening’ injuries

Prickwillow Road in Ely where a 17-year-old was stabbed on Saturday, November 9. Picture: Google Maps

Mum’s heartfelt plea for witnesses after son, 20, receives serious ‘life changing’ injuries after A142 motor cycle collision

Josiah Harrington was seriously injured when his motor cycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture; FAMILY

Wisbech remembers: Town comes together for annual act of remembrance and two minutes’ silence at war memorial

2019 Wisbech remembers: The town came out in huge numbers to pay their respects for Remembrance Sunday. And the town fell silent as the two minute was observed. Picture; IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists