Poppy display made out of plastic bottles in Fenland village remembers the fallen
PUBLISHED: 12:39 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 11 November 2019
Archant
Two hundred poppies made out of plastic bottles sparked interest in a unique display outside a house in Leverington.
David and Linda Field, who have been married for 35 years, crafted the design during the summer months before erecting it on Remembrance Sunday.
David made the poppy cascade by building an A-frame and covering it in mesh.
Linda cut and painted the end of pop bottles to then place them on the frame.
Two Tommy silhouettes were also made out of cardboard and painted black before being placed either side.
David, 64, said: "We had seen similar displays in villages around the country and wanted to create our own.
"Linda spent the summer painting the poppies while sitting in the garden.
"It created a lot of attention yesterday (November 10) as people kept stopping to take pictures.
"We wanted to do something just to remember those who had served for us."