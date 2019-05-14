Advanced search

Health and wellbeing pop up shop now open in the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech

14 May, 2019 - 17:07
Health and wellbeing pop up shop now open in the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: EVERYONE HEALTH.

A pop up shop promoting free health and wellbeing services to support the local community has opened in Wisbech this week.

Nutritionists, physical activity specialists and NHS Health Check experts will be at the Horsefair Shopping Centre to give their advice.

Everyone Health is commissioned by Cambridgeshire County Council to offer free services across the county to support residents.

They can be found working in community centres, church halls, libraries and GP surgeries.

They also deliver 'MHFA' (Mental Health First Aid) and 'MECC' (Make Every Contact Count) courses to further support understanding around mental health issues.

A similar event held in Huntingdon earlier this year saw 150 NHS Health Checks carried out and more than 400 people sign up for various free support services.

The pop up shop will be in Wisbech for six weeks in unit 8 of the Horsefair.

