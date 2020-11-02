Pony rescued after spending night in water-filled ditch due to a firework
PUBLISHED: 12:24 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 02 November 2020
A pony who spent a night trapped in a water-filled ditch after getting scared by a firework was rescued by firefighters.
Penny the pony was found in the ditch in Elm near Wisbech, having been frightened by the sound of a firework she heard on Saturday, October 31, before being found by fire crews the next day.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 9.28am on Sunday, November 1, crews from Wisbech and Dogsthorpe were called to an incident on Wales Bank.
“Firefighters arrived to find a pony that was trapped in a water-filled ditch.
“Wearing specialist in-water gear they rescued the pony, known as Penny, and returned her to her home field. The crews returned to their stations by midday.”
Residents took to social media to share their delight on Penny’s safe return.
One wrote: “This pony belongs to one of my best friend’s daughters and made their day pulling her out. It was very scary and was getting worse as time went on watching them but they got her out safely. Brilliant job!!!”
Another added: “Thank you so much Cambs Fire and Rescue coming to the aid of this poor animal. You do a fantastic job.”
