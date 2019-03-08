Three ponies die in Wisbech St Mary farm blaze

Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS Cambs FRS

Three ponies have died in a Fenland farm fire overnight.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the farm on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary at around midnight (July 18).

In an update from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, they said: "Crews tackled the fire using jets and the aerial appliance, and managed to save one barn. "Sadly, three ponies lost their lives at the scene."

They arrived to find the fire had already spread across three large barns and 100 tonnes of straw - there was no one injured.

Crews from Wisbech, March, Thorney, Whittlesey, the water carrier and welfare unit from Ramsey, one crew from Cambridge and Huntingdon were called.

Crews from West Walton, the water carrier from Holbeach and Outwell from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, as well as Long Sutton from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, also attended.

There is currently a road closure in place at the junction of High Road and Rummers Lane while a remaining straw fire is dealt with.